Subscribe

Marikana: South Africa’s dark heart

Already a subscriber? Click here to watch.

Ten years since the massacre at the koppie, our first documentary explores what the events on that fateful day tell us about where we stand as a country. 

So long after the recommendations of the Farlam Commission, there are few answers and even less accountability from a government, police force and mining company. 

We travel from the Eastern Cape to Marikana to speak to those whose losses have only compounded since, and question what the lack of accountability around the impact of this historical event means. 

Subscribe to be among the first to watch online.

Advertising

Your M&G

Did you enjoy this feature? The Mail & Guardian has a proud 35 year history of producing South Africa’s best-informed, independent journalism. Since the very beginning, we have relied on the support of paying subscribers to fund our writers.

Doing so guarantees our editorial independence and enables us to survive no matter what the bad actors, the economy or Covid-19 throws at us. Want to support the Mail & Guardian? You can get unlimited access to all of stories, plus our weekly crossword and subscriber events from just R99 a month.

More on this topic

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×