Subscribe

‘This is why a forever war kid like me is friends with gangsters’

I have been working with gangsters on the Cape Flats for more than three years. When I spend time with them, there’s nostalgia in the air. I often wonder, had it not been for the funnel of the school system, the example set by authority figures and the safety net of both parents, how I might have turned out. “Gangster” might have been quite appealing.

On my childhood playground in London, at an all-boys primary school, I wasn’t one of the cool kids playing soccer on the concrete. I couldn’t get into it, perhaps because my father was never a soccer guy and it seemed to be one of those father-son things. 

I pretended to support Manchester United for a while, but without the unyielding tribal mimicry to inherit from my father and little motivation to impress, my aspirations to fit in quickly fell apart and I withdrew. 

The collector kids would assemble around a row of wooden picnic tables on the terrace above the playground. Scattered across the tabletops were heroic collections of strategy-based playing cards like Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic or Pokémon, depending on the “in thing’’. I collected them and tried to play against the others who had done the same, but again, I was imitating interest and my efforts were thwarted. 

By the time I understood the rules, the next thing was in, and it was too late; nobody wanted to play anymore. Where I really found my place was with the kids that went to war.

Gangsters smoke Mandrax and exchange war stories

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Advertising

Your M&G

Did you enjoy this feature? The Mail & Guardian has a proud 35 year history of producing South Africa’s best-informed, independent journalism. Since the very beginning, we have relied on the support of paying subscribers to fund our writers.

Doing so guarantees our editorial independence and enables us to survive no matter what the bad actors, the economy or Covid-19 throws at us. Want to support the Mail & Guardian? You can get unlimited access to all of stories, plus our weekly crossword and subscriber events from just R99 a month.

More on this topic

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×