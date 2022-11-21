Subscribe

National

Concourt orders release of Janusz Walus on parole

The constitutional court on Monday declared Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s decision to deny parole to Janusz Walus, who murdered South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani in 1993, irrational.
0

The constitutional court on Monday declared Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s decision to deny parole to Janusz Walus, who murdered South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani in 1993, irrational and ordered that he be released within 10 calendar days.

Walus has spent just over 28 years in prison for an act that brought pre-democratic South Africa to the brink of civil war.

In a unanimous judgment, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said in weighing the history of administrative decision-making on Walus’s repeated attempts to secure parole he was deeply mindful of the severity of the crime, and the calamity it nearly caused, but also of the fact that those who drafted the Constitution, adopted a few years later, intended all and not just those who supported the transition, to enjoy fundamental rights.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Concourt orders release of Janusz Walus on parole

M&G Premium

The court held that the latest decision of the justice ministry in 2020 to deny Chris Hani’s murderer parole was irrational
emsie ferreira
Africa

Suspected jihadists kill troops, civilians in Nigeria

Fighters from Islamic State West Africa Province stormed the town of Malam Fatori, killing nine soldiers, two police officer and a number of civilians
Agence France presse
Business

Brace for another big repo rate hike, even as inflation...

Analysts are expecting the Reserve Bank to remain hawkish amid still high inflationary pressures and a weak rand
Sarah Smit
Sport

Welcome to the Fake World Cup

Both Qatar’s authorities and football team have no idea how to play the beautiful game well
Richard Calland
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

ANC Elective Conference

Presidency: Mbeki, Zuma should stop ‘shouting from the rooftops’

Paddy Harper
The former heads of state ‘know how to get hold of the president’ if they want to ‘engage constructively’

Gwede loses political sex appeal

M&G Premium

khaya koko
There are doubts the ‘tiger’ will triumph at the ANC’s December conference. So, is it the end for Mzansi’s hottest politician?

Khaya Koko: JZ in da house for his last dance

khaya koko
Like Michael Jordan and Mario Balotelli, Msanzi’s own number 4-5 is coming back for an encore with his track ‘Wenzeni uZuma’

Opinion

ANC women back Ramaphosa as party nominations close

Paddy Harper
The women’s league wants Thandi Modise to be the party’s deputy president

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×