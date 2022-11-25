Eskom’s diesel fate lies with the treasury

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana are locked in conversations about how to secure funds for Eskom’s future diesel supplies and settle its debt.
Several senior sources in Eskom and the treasury privy to the discussions said these discussions have become fervent because suppliers no longer trust Eskom to pay on time and this will lead to load-shedding beyond stages five and six.
