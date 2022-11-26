Subscribe

South Africa a crime paradise, despite arrest of Israelis

Nabbed: Alleged Israeli gangsters are arrested during a raid in cooperation with Interpol in Bryanston, Johannesburg, last week.
The blitz on Israeli gangsters in a high-profile bust in Johannesburg last week saw beleaguered South African police revel briefly in the limelight of a globally heralded arrest in co-operation with Interpol.

But fears abound that the country is fast turning into a gangster’s paradise.

On Thursday, Yaniv ben Simon, 46, the alleged right-hand man of jailed global mob commander Yitzhak Abergil, appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court as part of Israeli extradition proceedings. The case against Ben Simon and his seven co-accused resumes next week after their arrest at a Bryanston house snagged international headlines.

The story, accompanied by pictures of the cable-tied gangsters lying face-down in a row, went global, along with details of the police seizure of a treasure trove of illicit material.

It was trumpeted as a coup for police and international law enforcement cooperation, but, for some, details of Ben Simon’s seven-year sojourn in South Africa prove the country is a place where organised crime thrives.

Greg Ardé
Greg Ardé is a writer interested in issues of equity, entrepreneurship and how cities function. He lives in Durban and has a diploma in journalism. He started his first media job in 1990 and has since worked for a variety of newspapers and magazines, and written three biographies.

