Battle over the seat of Eastern Cape high court continues

Lawyers in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) are gearing up for yet another fight over the latest proposal by a government committee to move the seat of the Eastern Cape high court to Bhisho, the provincial capital.

They argue the move will add to the town’s economic woes because other agencies associated with the high court, the provincial director of public prosecutions of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Master’s Office, will follow suit.

The high court rationalisation committee, chaired by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, aimed to promote access to justice by aligning high court jurisdictions with municipal and magisterial boundaries, and taking account of population densities.