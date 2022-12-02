Subscribe

Why Ramaphosa made a U-turn on announcing his resignation

Some within the Ramaphosa faction allegedly entertained the idea that former president Kgalema Motlanthe should be the man tasked with the job.
It took nearly half of Thursday for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies to convince him against resigning as head of state. 

Ramaphosa was allegedly going to announce in a televised address that he was stepping down, following the release of the damning section 89 panel report about his conduct relating to the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm in 2020. 

Sources said the president’s allies  —  ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and national executive committee members Gwen Ramokgopa, Ronald Lamola, Enoch Godogwana, Oscar Mabuyane, Zamani Saul and Derek Hanekom — strove to convince him that they would fight to ensure he makes it out of the special NEC meeting scheduled for Friday afternoon. 

Lizeka Tandwa
