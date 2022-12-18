Khoi and San protestors demand recognition at ANC conference

As ANC delegates voted for the top seven leaders on the third day of the ruling party’s elective conference on Sunday, three Khoi and San activists stood barefoot in their traditional animal skin attire, protesting for the rights of their people.

The Khoi and San have long demanded recognition as the first indigenous people in the land, which now makes up the Republic of South Africa, and have previously complained that the constitution does not recognise their rights.

“The leading parties are doing things on their own, we as the Khoi and San nation do not exist to them despite the fact that we are the kings of the soil and should be the leaders of the nation,” Chief Joseph Marble, president of the Khoi and San mass movement, said on Sunday.