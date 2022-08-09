Subscribe

National

Khoisan people march to constitutional court

The Constitutional Court will hear the case after the firm applied for leave to appeal a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
0

Khoi and San people marched to the constitutional court on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum in which they demanded that their indigenous rights be recognised, equally applied and upheld in South Africa.

The march was held on Tuesday, 9 August, which is the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. The Khoisan feel they have been neglected and that South Africa’s Constitution does not recognise their rights. 

Khoisan chief Neville Felix said his people were calling for the scrapping of the apartheid racial classification of “coloured” and instead the recognition of the self-identification of South African indigenous peoples in the terms chosen by themselves.

“Without our inclusion in the South African Constitution and socioeconomic policy drivers of change, our next generation will flounder in rising poverty, inequality and

unemployment, while the neo-colonial democratic system remains unjust and

Illegitimate. It is imperative that we alter the course of our future in order for our being and culture to survive and thrive into the 22nd century and beyond,” Felix said.

“After 342 years of colonial oppression came a further 28 years of oppression under the African National Congress-led democratic government. As noted by the South African Human Rights Commission report to the United Nations, the genocide against us continues. In 1989-1992 we were excluded from the Convention for a Democratic South Africa as well as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1996.”

Sitting in the middle of the road, a young woman held up a placard with the words: “We are not coloured, we are older than the apartheid classification, we are Khoi and San the real landowners of SA.”

South Africa’s Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act 3 of 2019 provides for, among others, the recognition of traditional and Khoisan communities and leadership positions  and the recognition, establishment, functions, roles and administration of kingship or queenship councils, principal traditional councils, traditional councils, Khoisan councils and traditional sub-councils. The Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Act says office bearers including traditional leaders may receive compensation for the work they do. 

Khoi and San community member Elmary Barry, who attended the march, said she was worried that the generation growing up now would lose their identity and sense of belonging because they did not have possession of land taken from their ancestors.

“Our children need to know where they come from and where they exist. We want the government to recognise us. Especially with our language Khoekhoe, which needs to be among the official languages of this country,” said Barry.

The memorandum with 46 demands was received by an official of the constitutional court who wished to remain anonymous.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sonri Naidoo

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Khoisan people march to constitutional court

List of demands includes recognition of indigenous rights and the scrapping of apartheid racial classification as ‘coloured’
sonri naidoo
National

Eskom fails to approach courts in property ‘garbage sale’

M&G Premium

The power utility said it would go to court to declare ownership of land not registered to it, but has not done so
khaya koko
Opinion

Improving cross-border trade policy is vital in solving the African...

Governments need to invest in agricultural and trade infrastructure, better farming methods and in intra-African trade
fred mutenyo
Opinion

Women climbing the corporate ladder need good mentorship – from...

We need to help younger women grow and to handle the difficult situations in workplaces
nosipho ginindza
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×