Diary: Mandisi Dyantyis goes symphonic with the Cape Town Philharmonic, Lumanyano Mzi debuts Ithemba Elitsha at The Basement, Riaad Moosa brings What’s the Point? to Durban.

New hope: Lumanyano ‘Mzi’ Bizana will be performing in Cape Town after a stint abroad. Photo: Henry Schulz

Lumanyano Mzi Bizana brings his debut album home

There’s something inspiring about seeing an artist return home to share what they’ve become. A prodigal son returns to showcase all he learned on his travels abroad. That’s what’s happening on Saturday 12 July, when Lumanyano “Mzi” Bizana brings his solo debut Ithemba Elitsha (A New Hope) to The Basement in Cape Town.

He’s been away studying at Berklee in the US, performing across continents, pushing his craft to new places. But this moment feels different. Beyond the technical brilliance and international polish, Mzi is bringing his journey full circle, letting the music speak in the place where it began.

Backed by a world-class band including Kevin Harris, Ciara Moser, Jean Straus, Isaac Ramagosa and a guest appearance from Spha Mdlalose, this show is a homecoming and a celebration.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are R250 on Quicket, R300 at the door.

Mandisi Dyantyis goes symphonic in Cape Town

There’s a rare kind of magic when a voice you know so well meets the grandeur of a full orchestra. On Friday, 11 July, Mandisi Dyantyis will take the stage with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra at the Artscape Theatre for a symphonic celebration that promises exactly that.

This concert is a reimagining of songs from Cwaka, Somandla and the upcoming Intlambululo — familiar melodies lifted to new heights by beautiful orchestral arrangements and the sweeping sound of 65 musicians. The result is an intimate yet epic experience, as deeply spiritual as it is powerful.

For those who have followed Dyantyis’s journey, this night is a chance to hear his music like never before. Tickets start at R150 and go up to R595, available via Webtickets.

Riaad Moosa’s hilarious new prescription

Best medicine: Riaad Moosa will be making Durban laugh with his new show What’s the Point?

When life feels like a confusing mess, sometimes all you need is a good laugh and no one delivers that better than Riaad Moosa.

On Tuesday 15 July, the award-winning comedian and actor brings his new show What’s the Point? to Durban, ready to tackle the chaos of modern life with his trademark sharp wit.

Known as the Comedy Doctor for blending medicine and humour in ways that make you think and laugh at the same time, Riaad takes audiences on a journey through family, politics and everything in between. This is stand-up as a conversation about the absurdity of our times, told through punchlines and heartfelt moments.

The show starts at 7.30pm, is PG13, and tickets cost R200 via Webtickets. Don’t miss it; because sometimes the best prescription is just a good laugh.