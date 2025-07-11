Careers & Tenders
National
/ 11 July 2025

Investigator files motion for Safa and Jordaan to disclose Fifa trust finances

By
75be8f1f New Allegations Part Of Smear Campaign Danny Jordaan
Counter attack: South African Football Association chief executive Danny Jordaan. Photo: David Harrison

Forensic investigator facing a R4.5m defamation suit has asked a court to force disclosure of documents related to his corruption allegations

