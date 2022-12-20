Subscribe

National

South Africa a cornerstone for cocaine transit and consumption – Global Initiative report

Nearly 350 000 South Africans used cocaine before Covid-19 in 2020, consuming about 18 800 tonnes. (Photo by Bodo Marks/picture alliance via Getty Images)
0

South Africa’s domestic cocaine market is growing, with East Africa and the rest of southern Africa playing a key role in the transnational flow of the highly lucrative illegal narcotic, according to a report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.

The report, A Powder Storm: The Cocaine Markets of East and Southern Africa, draws its conclusion from fieldwork across 16 countries in the region. It was drawn from group discussions with more than 1 000 drug users, personal interviews with more than 1 700 informants, including more than 400 drug couriers and distributors, 70 high level drug importers and 40 law enforcement personnel.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Ramaphosa has won his re-election. Will he squander an opportunity...

The question for Ramaphosa, who would be 75 by the year 2027, is, just what are you going to do to salvage your legacy as the ANC’s 14th president and the country’s fifth since the dawn of democracy
Ron Derby
Motoring

30 minutes in the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+

For Mercedes customers, the switch to its electric vehicle counterpart should feel seamless
Nafisa Akabor
National

Ramaphosa gives Zuma two more days to withdraw summons

Failure to do so by Wednesday will see the president’s lawyers proceed to court against his predecessor
emsie ferreira
Environment

These are SA’s four worst invasive bird species

M&G Premium

There is no control programme for common mynas and popular rose-ringed parakeets because of ‘budget constraints’
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×