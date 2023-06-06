Minister praises axed Prasa chair Ramatlakane

Leonard Ramatlakane

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane has been axed after misusing luxury residential property reserved for travelling Prasa executives.

This followed an investigation by the state-owned enterprise on the misuse of one of its properties in Cape Town by Ramatlakane without due and proper processes being followed, the department of transport said on Tuesday.

He reportedly moved his family into the property in Newlands, an affluent Cape Town suburb, while his own residence was undergoing renovations.

Despite the firing, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga thanked Ramatlakane for what she called his “leadership and sterling work”, which she said had led to the recovery of 13 rail lines by the entity.

“It is under his watch that Prasa was able to restore a sizeable number of rail services in various metros in the country, which has ensured that Prasa rail reclaims its status as a mass mover of commuters in the republic,” Chikunga said.