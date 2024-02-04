M&G Critical Thinking Forum | State of the Nation Address

2023 post Sona panellists Athandiwe Saba, former M&G deputy editor; Dr Roland Ngam, Programme Manager for Climate Change and Sociological Transfomation at Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung; Lizeka Tandwa, Political Editor at the Mail & Guardian; Tessa Dooms, Director Rivonia Circle, and Professor Richard Calland, Associate Professor, University of Cape Town.

The Mail & Guardian in partnership with Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung would like to invite you to join us and a panel of experts at the post-State of the Nation Address Critical Thinking Forum to take place in Cape Town.

The Critical Thinking Forum will be moderated by Lizeka Tandwa, Mail & Guardian political editor. The speakers include Sarah Smit, M&G economics editor, Tshidi Madia, the politics editor at EWN, Sunasha Naidu…… and Dr Ongama Mtimka,

The details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 9 February 2024

Time: 08h30 for 09h00

Venue: Workshop 17 Watershed 17 Dock Road Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, CapeTown

To confirm your attendance, kindly RSVP by emailing Mahlodi Makate at [email protected]

OR

Click here to sign up