Seventh suspect arrested in AKA murder case

Rapper AKA was gunned down in Durban last year. (Photo by Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape)

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested another outstanding suspect in the murder of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibs’ Motsoane.

Police said a 30-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday. The arrest brings the total number of suspects arrested for the murders to seven.

Five suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, February 29.

Background

On Tuesday night, police minister Bheki Cele told the media that six people had been arrested for allegedly murdering AKA and his friend Tibz last year.

Forbes and Motsoane were killed outside the Wish restaurant in Durban on 10 February 2023.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the six people played different roles in executing the murder.

“There was a spotter inside the restaurant and the other was outside the restaurant,” he said.

Mkhwanazi said one of the spotters had followed AKA from the airport when he arrived in Durban.

He said four vehicles were used in the crime — two of them were hired and have since been handed back to the owner.

The first vehicle was recovered last year, as well as the firearm used.

The commissioner said all the arrested people were linked to other murder cases.

Mkhwanazi said four suspects were in police custody and two were still in Swaziland.

He said there was a possibility that more people would be arrested, however, the case was solid. —The Witness