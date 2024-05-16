National / 16 May 2024 South Africans fed up with corruption, yet also guilty of graft By Lyse Comins FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp (John McCann/M&G) This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: bribery and corruption, Corruption in South Africa, general election 2024, article, Corruption, Corruption Watch, news, Police, reg-only, SAPS, State Capture