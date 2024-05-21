Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 21 May 2024

Maya proposes increasing number of Concourt judges to 15

By
Close Up With Supreme Court Of Appeal Head Mandisa Maya
Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya. (Gallo Images / The Times / Simphiwe Nkwali)
The deputy chief justice also called for the court to be allowed to sit in panels and for full administrative and financial independence for the judiciary

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,