Eskom acting chief executive, Calib Cassim said Eskom’s request amounts to R445 billion for 2025-26, R495 billion for 2026-27 and R537 billion for 2027-28, translated to electricity price hikes of 36.1% in 2025, 11.8% in 2026 and 9.1% in 2027. File photo by Freddy Mavunda/Gallo Images

Ratepayers and activists sided with the protesters who were excluded from the meeting because of a last-minute switch to a much smaller venue