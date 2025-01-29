WE’RE HIRING: Investigative Journalist

INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST

The Mail & Guardian is looking for an Investigative Journalist who shares our mission and values.

Job Purpose

As a reporter at the Mail & Guardian, you will pitch, research and write compelling investigative stories. Your work will balance hard facts, incontrovertible evidence, solid multi-sourcing and good storytelling, presenting complex issues in a clear, simple-to-follow manner.

Key Responsibilities

Pitch, research and write investigative stories that adhere to the highest standards of journalism.

Ensure all stories are underpinned by robust, verifiable evidence and well-rounded sources.

Produce at least one strong investigative piece for the Mail & Guardian print edition each week.

Contribute content regularly for our online platforms for a broad, digital audience.

Required Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in economics, journalism or a related field is preferable. A postgraduate degree is a plus but not required.

A minimum of five years of experience, with a proven track record of writing high-quality articles.

Excellent writing and analytical skills, with a passion for producing effective and insightful journalism.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple deadlines.

What the M&G offers

The opportunity to work with a dynamic, passionate team of journalists.

A platform to investigate and report on critical social, political and economic issues that matter to South Africa.

Competitive remuneration based on experience and qualifications.

If you are an experienced investigative journalist with a keen interest in social justice issues, we invite you to apply.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for the above position, please submit a cover letter and CV to [email protected] before or on 14 February 2025

We are also hiring an economics journalist. For more information, click here