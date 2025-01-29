Careers & Tenders
29 January 2025

WE’RE HIRING: Investigative Journalist

INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST 

The Mail & Guardian is looking for an Investigative Journalist who shares our mission and values.

Job Purpose
As a reporter at the Mail & Guardian, you will pitch, research and write compelling investigative stories. Your work will balance hard facts, incontrovertible evidence, solid multi-sourcing and good storytelling, presenting complex issues in a clear, simple-to-follow manner.

Key Responsibilities

  • Pitch, research and write investigative stories that adhere to the highest standards of journalism.
  • Ensure all stories are underpinned by robust, verifiable evidence and well-rounded sources.
  • Produce at least one strong investigative piece for the Mail & Guardian print edition each week.
  • Contribute content regularly for our online platforms for a broad, digital audience.

Required Qualifications and Experience

  • A Bachelor’s degree in economics, journalism or a related field is preferable. A postgraduate degree is a plus but not required.
  • A minimum of five years of experience, with a proven track record of writing high-quality articles.
  • Excellent writing and analytical skills, with a passion for producing effective and insightful journalism.
  • Ability to work independently and manage multiple deadlines.

What the M&G offers

  • The opportunity to work with a dynamic, passionate team of journalists.
  • A platform to investigate and report on critical social, political and economic issues that matter to South Africa.
  • Competitive remuneration based on experience and qualifications.

If you are an experienced investigative journalist with a keen interest in social justice issues, we invite you to apply.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for the above position, please submit a cover letter and CV to [email protected] before or on 14 February 2025

