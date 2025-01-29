WE’RE HIRING: Investigative Journalist

INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST
The Mail & Guardian is looking for an Investigative Journalist who shares our mission and values.
Job Purpose
As a reporter at the Mail & Guardian, you will pitch, research and write compelling investigative stories. Your work will balance hard facts, incontrovertible evidence, solid multi-sourcing and good storytelling, presenting complex issues in a clear, simple-to-follow manner.
Key Responsibilities
- Pitch, research and write investigative stories that adhere to the highest standards of journalism.
- Ensure all stories are underpinned by robust, verifiable evidence and well-rounded sources.
- Produce at least one strong investigative piece for the Mail & Guardian print edition each week.
- Contribute content regularly for our online platforms for a broad, digital audience.
Required Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in economics, journalism or a related field is preferable. A postgraduate degree is a plus but not required.
- A minimum of five years of experience, with a proven track record of writing high-quality articles.
- Excellent writing and analytical skills, with a passion for producing effective and insightful journalism.
- Ability to work independently and manage multiple deadlines.
What the M&G offers
- The opportunity to work with a dynamic, passionate team of journalists.
- A platform to investigate and report on critical social, political and economic issues that matter to South Africa.
- Competitive remuneration based on experience and qualifications.
If you are an experienced investigative journalist with a keen interest in social justice issues, we invite you to apply.
How to apply
If you are interested in applying for the above position, please submit a cover letter and CV to [email protected] before or on 14 February 2025
