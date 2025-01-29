WE’RE HIRING: Economics Journalist

(Mail & Guardian)

ECONOMICS JOURNALIST

The Mail & Guardian is looking for an Economics Journalist who shares our mission and values.

Job Purpose

The journalist will be responsible for producing high-quality business and economics articles, providing accurate, insightful and compelling new stories and analysis. This candidate requires a strong ability to investigate, assess and explain complex economic and business topics. The journalist will contribute regularly to both print and online platforms.

Key Responsibilities

Content : Research, pitch and write at least four business and economics articles a week, reflecting the news, trends and developments, particularly those with societal implications.

: Research, pitch and write at least four business and economics articles a week, reflecting the news, trends and developments, particularly those with societal implications. Exclusive : Provide exclusive news stories, insights and analysis to differentiate Mail & Guardian from other outlets.

: Provide exclusive news stories, insights and analysis to differentiate Mail & Guardian from other outlets. Collaboration : Work closely with the editor to ensure content aligns with editorial goals and audience needs.

: Work closely with the editor to ensure content aligns with editorial goals and audience needs. Insight: Build relationships with industry experts, sources and thought leaders to enhance reporting, access exclusive content and ensure stories are informed by authoritative voices.

Required Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in economics, journalism or a related field is preferable. A postgraduate degree is a plus but not required.

A minimum of five years of experience in business, economics or financial reporting, with a proven track record of writing high-quality articles.

A deep understanding of economic and business issues, with the ability to break down complex topics for a broad audience.

Excellent writing and analytical skills, with a passion for producing effective and insightful journalism.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple deadlines.

What the M&G offers

The opportunity to work with a dynamic, passionate team of journalists.

A platform to investigate and report on critical social, political and economic issues that matter to South Africa.

Competitive remuneration based on experience and qualifications.

If you are an experienced economics journalist with a keen interest in business and social justice issues, we invite you to apply.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for the above position, please submit a cover letter and CV to [email protected] before or on 14 February 2025