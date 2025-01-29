WE’RE HIRING: Economics Journalist

(Mail & Guardian)
ECONOMICS JOURNALIST
The Mail & Guardian is looking for an Economics Journalist who shares our mission and values.
Job Purpose
The journalist will be responsible for producing high-quality business and economics articles, providing accurate, insightful and compelling new stories and analysis. This candidate requires a strong ability to investigate, assess and explain complex economic and business topics. The journalist will contribute regularly to both print and online platforms.
Key Responsibilities
- Content: Research, pitch and write at least four business and economics articles a week, reflecting the news, trends and developments, particularly those with societal implications.
- Exclusive: Provide exclusive news stories, insights and analysis to differentiate Mail & Guardian from other outlets.
- Collaboration: Work closely with the editor to ensure content aligns with editorial goals and audience needs.
- Insight: Build relationships with industry experts, sources and thought leaders to enhance reporting, access exclusive content and ensure stories are informed by authoritative voices.
Required Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in economics, journalism or a related field is preferable. A postgraduate degree is a plus but not required.
- A minimum of five years of experience in business, economics or financial reporting, with a proven track record of writing high-quality articles.
- A deep understanding of economic and business issues, with the ability to break down complex topics for a broad audience.
- Excellent writing and analytical skills, with a passion for producing effective and insightful journalism.
- Ability to work independently and manage multiple deadlines.
What the M&G offers
- The opportunity to work with a dynamic, passionate team of journalists.
- A platform to investigate and report on critical social, political and economic issues that matter to South Africa.
- Competitive remuneration based on experience and qualifications.
If you are an experienced economics journalist with a keen interest in business and social justice issues, we invite you to apply.
How to apply
If you are interested in applying for the above position, please submit a cover letter and CV to [email protected] before or on 14 February 2025