Prof Bismark Tyobeka appointed chairperson of Ministerial Expert Panel on Nuclear

Prof Bismark Tyobeka.

In a landmark development for South Africa’s energy transition, Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the North-West University (NWU) and former CEO of the National Nuclear Regulator, has been appointed both a member and chairperson of the Ministerial Expert Panel on Nuclear.

The appointment, announced by the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, places Prof Tyobeka at the helm of a body tasked with advising government on the pace, scale and procurement approach for new nuclear capacity.

Prof Tyobeka’s selection reflects not only his nuclear qualifications, skills and deep regulatory expertise, but also his stature as one of Africa’s foremost authorities on nuclear safety and governance. This non-remunerative appointment is for a 12-month term.

Minister Ramokgopa noted that in recent months, his ministry has been shaping its strategic objectives in support of the government’s Medium-Term Development Plan, with nuclear energy playing a key role in that vision.

“The Ministry will aggressively expand research and development, innovation and partnerships to reassert South Africa’s capability and global positioning as a leader in nuclear technology, and use this nuclear expertise to drive industrial development and growth,” he said.

The panel will advise the Minister on strategic issues across the entire value chain of nuclear technology development.

Of Professor Tyobeka, the Minister remarked: “I am aware that Professor Tyobeka fulfils a vital role as Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the North-West University, and I am confident that the two roles will complement each other significantly, given the NWU’s strong focus on nuclear technology and its contribution to energy security, as well as the broader goals of job creation and localisation within the nuclear sector.”

Prof Tyobeka expressed his appreciation for the trust the Minister has placed in him and reaffirmed his commitment to helping steer South Africa’s just energy transition.

“According to the Minister, the role of this expert panel extends beyond nuclear energy alone. It is intended to provide comprehensive advice on all nuclear-related matters, including nuclear science, technology and power. This is an exciting opportunity for us to support the Minister in enhancing the country’s nuclear capabilities, particularly in advancing the production of medical isotopes at NECSA. Our goal is to reaffirm South Africa’s leadership in radiopharmaceuticals, a position we have proudly held for many years.

“Moreover, the panel comprises esteemed experts, both local and international, within the nuclear field. I believe this will bring renewed momentum to restoring South Africa’s position as Africa’s leading nuclear power. As many are aware, Egypt has recently made substantial progress with its nuclear build programme and is currently constructing four nuclear power stations, each with a capacity of 1 200 megawatts. Once completed, Egypt will become the continent’s largest producer of nuclear electricity, a position South Africa has held for more than four decades.

“This appointment – mine and that of my distinguished colleagues – augurs well for the revitalisation of South Africa’s nuclear power programme. More than just revival, however, it must also inject urgency and direction into our efforts, while being mindful of the appropriate pace and scale.

“We look forward to working closely with the department’s policy developers and implementers. We acknowledge the commendable work already achieved. Our task is to build on that foundation and help take the country’s nuclear ambitions to the next level through expert, strategic guidance to Minister Ramokgopa.”

• Find attached a voice recording from Prof Tyobeka on his appointment.

• Follow the link to the article here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/.