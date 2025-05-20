Border reform Bill welcomed, but rights concerns dominate public submissions

The Bill aims to consolidate border procedures between South Africa and its neighbours at land ports of entry and is seen as a tool to improve efficiency and unlock regional economic integration.

Public feedback on South Africa’s One-Stop Border Post Bill, which Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber presented in parliament in September last year, has shown support for trade facilitation, but also unease about human rights protections, legal ambiguities and corruption.

A summary of the eight submissions, described as “fairly substantive”, was presented to parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee on Tuesday.

They range from the United Nations’ human rights office and labour federation Cosatu to legal advocacy groups and the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa.

The modernisation that the proposed legislation seeks is viewed as key to aligning with the strategies of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which aims to boost intra-African trade and economic growth through a single market for goods and services.

But some fear the legislation, in its current form, could do so at the expense of the Constitution’s most vulnerable subjects: asylum seekers, unaccompanied children and stateless individuals. Central to the concern is clause 7, which sets rules for readmitting individuals denied entry.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), migrants and refugee welfare organisation Scalabrini Centre, the South African Bishops’ Conference and Lawyers for Human Rights have expressed “significant concern” that the clause violates international and domestic refugee protections by potentially enabling refoulement — the forced return of asylum seekers to dangerous conditions — based solely on the legality of their entry.

The groups recommend that the clause is amended to clearly state that no one can be sent back to a country where they may be harmed, and ensure that people asking for asylum and stateless persons are protected, no matter how they entered South Africa.

The clause should also mention important parts of the Refugees Act and international laws that support these rights.

The Bill’s preamble also drew criticism for omitting any mention of human rights or corruption — two issues deeply embedded in border governance.

The Scalabrini Centre, Bishops’ Conference and the OHCHR called for references to constitutional rights and protections for vulnerable persons.

Clause 6 — permitting the free transfer of money and goods within a common control zone — was “strongly objected” to by the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, which submitted that it would allow South African and foreign officials to move money and goods across borders for vague “official use” without being subject to customs, import/export or exchange control regulations.

Such unchecked authority poses a risk of facilitating money laundering, illicit trade and corruption, especially as South Africa remains on the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list, a designation for countries with inadequate controls to combat financial crimes.

The Consumer Goods Council recommended that the clause be removed in its entirety.

Cosatu raised alarm over what it sees as a procedural misstep: the department of home affairs failed to table the Bill at Nedlac, the body responsible for tripartite consultations between government, business and labour.

This, it said, undermines both the legislative process and workers’ interests, particularly regarding staffing, training, and resource allocation under the One-Stop Border Post regime.

Several submissions also spotlighted ambiguity regarding the roles of various enforcement agencies — from the Border Management Authority to the South African Revenue Service and the South African Police service — under a model of shared jurisdiction with neighbouring states.

Fears included overlapping authority, confusion over legal application in joint control zones and lack of clear conflict resolution mechanisms.

Although supporters — including think tanks and border governance experts — welcomed the Bill’s intention to modernise and rationalise border posts, there was a clear call for a revised draft. Among the proposals: stronger human rights language, alignment with international law, independent oversight mechanisms, and public awareness campaigns.