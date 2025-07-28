Madlanga inquiry into police corruption to hear first witness in August

Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga

The inquiry established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system will

begin hearing public testimony in August, its chairperson, Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, said on Monday.

Ramaphosa set up the inquiry in response to allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that implicated Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who has been placed on special leave.

Madlanga said the commission has begun its preparatory work, including the appointment of senior personnel and the scheduling of the first witness consultation.

“Our first consultation with a witness is imminent. We are mindful that South Africa is eager to see the first witness in the stand. We too are keen to see that happen,” he told a media briefing.

While Madlanga would not name the first witness, he confirmed that the commission would consult Mkhwanazi “imminently”.

Mkhwanazi alleged in a media briefing earlier this month that Mchunu had ordered the disbanding of a high profile political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal because it was closing in on politicians and others who had been linked to a criminal syndicate in Gauteng.

Mkhwanazi said 121 case dockets were removed from the task team in early 2025, ostensibly to shield politicians and politically-connected suspects, and that no investigation had taken place, allegedly on Mchunu’s orders through the deputy national commissioner for crime detection, Shadrack Sibiya.

Mchunu, who denied the allegations as “wild”, was suspended by Ramaphosa pending the outcome of the inquiry. Sibiya has also been suspended by national commissioner Fannie Masemola.

On Monday, Madlanga said the commission is treating the matter with urgency but must follow procedures, including consulting witnesses, assessing information and determining the need for follow-ups before public hearings can begin.

“The fact that General Mkhwanazi made the allegations does not make us ready to start hearing evidence immediately,” he said.

He added that public hearings will take place in Gauteng, with a procurement process under way to secure a building. Madlanga assured the public that this would not delay preparations.

“We are proceeding full steam ahead. The lack of infrastructure does not affect progress on the commission’s preparatory work,” he said.

The commission will also establish facilities for members of the public to lodge relevant information, both in person and online.

“We consider it important that the public be afforded an opportunity to contribute,” Madlanga said.

The commission has appointed a high-level team of professionals, with advocates Sesi Baloyi and Sandile Khumalo serving as co-commissioners. Advocate Terry Motau is the chief evidence leader, with Lolita Vukuza appointed as the commission secretary. Peter Gous is the chief investigator and Jeremy Michaels the commission’s spokesperson.

“We believe this team is up to the task and will deliver on the mandate,” Madlanga said.

The commission is expected to submit an interim report within three months and conclude its work in six months. Madlanga reiterated that the commission is bound by a timeline and said the interim report by the end of its first three-month period may include recommendations for immediate action.

Madlanga also outlined the terms of reference, which include investigating the South African Police Service, metro police departments in Gauteng, the National Prosecuting Authority, the State Security Agency, the judiciary, correctional services and any executive members responsible for the criminal justice system.

The inquiry will look into whether these entities have been infiltrated by criminal syndicates, including attempts to shield politically connected individuals and obstruct justice.

Asked about witness safety, Madlanga said each case would be assessed to determine whether protection was required. Given that some implicated parties are still in the system, this is “receiving serious consideration”.

He said the commission is also empowered to conduct search-and-seizure operations when necessary, but would do so in a way that “does not alert the intended persons”.

When pressed on whether arrests could follow, Madlanga said: “I cannot give a categorical answer at this stage.”

He added that litigation challenging the commission’s legitimacy is pending before the constitutional court, and the commission would abide by the court’s ruling on whether it would be interdicted or continue.

Mkhwanazi’s disclosures include allegations that the police service is compromised at senior levels and that attempts were made to destabilise it, including efforts to frame national commissioner Fannie Masemola and remove senior officials.

Mkhwanazi said Mchunu had tried to “smooth the waters” between him and Sibiya, whom he referred to as “a criminal”. He also alleged that Mchunu misled parliament about links to Brown Mogotsi, a man with alleged ties to organised crime, and Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, a business person who allegedly benefited from police tenders despite criminal allegations against him.

Ian Cameron, the chairperson of parliament’s police portfolio committee, said Mkhwanazi had effectively acted as a whistleblower and called for independent lifestyle audits of the police leadership and a skills audit to ensure they are qualified and “beyond reproach”.

“He was fully aware of the risks — physical or career-related — and acknowledged this publicly,” Cameron said.

Parliament is establishing an ad hoc committee to conduct its own investigation.

Madlanga declined to provide a budget estimate, which he said would be determined by the justice department. He said it was too early to estimate how many witnesses would testify. He confirmed that the commission’s rules — including procedures for public access and media attendance — will be published.