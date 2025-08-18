National Dialogue gains inclusion as activists step in after foundations exit

(Graphic: John McCann)

Despite hurdles, including several legacy foundations and political parties boycotting last week’s convention to initiate the National Dialogue on resolving South Africa’s problems, organisers and participants insist the initiative remains on track.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the National Dialogue was a credible programme that would “launch a million conversations” across South Africa, where people would “meet to talk about what worries them, what gives them hope and how they think their lives and our country can be better”.

On Monday, convention committee spokesperson Zwoitwaho Nevhutalu described the discussions during last week’s forum as “vibrant”, saying the obstacles to arriving at a social compact were not insurmountable.

He noted how delegates had resisted moves that might exclude citizens unable to attend the two-day convention, telling the Mail & Guardian: “It was actually humbling how activists did not want to use their privilege at being at the convention to usurp leadership.”

The National Dialogue is part of Ramaphosa’s attempt to forge a new social compact after his ANC lost its electoral majority in the 2024 general elections, forcing it into a coalition government with nine other political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA is boycotting the dialogue, describing it as an “expensive talk shop”, and foundations promoting the legacies of Thabo Mbeki, Steve Biko, FW de Klerk, Robert Sobukwe and Desmond and Leah Tutu also did not attend last week’s convention, saying the process was exclusive and government top-heavy.

Nevhutalu said the willingness of activists to hold space for excluded voices was a key marker of the convention’s spirit.

“What we picked up from the dialogue is that South Africans are very stressed and it is an opportune moment for leaders to engage in discussions,” he said, pushing back against what he called the “misrepresentation” of the process by those opposed to it.

“All we will do is collate the information and make sure it arrives at the highest level, which is the second convention.”

Civil society organisations appear to be stepping into the gaps left by the foundations’ withdrawal. Member of the convention committee Nonkululeko Mntambo said the exits opened more space for citizens and grassroots networks.

“When the foundations left the leadership of the subcommittees, the social mobilisation and trauma and healing fell to the grassroots people who were already mobilised,” Mntambo said. “Many experts have since been discovered who would otherwise not have been in the forefront.”

But she stressed that the process is not without risks. “The dialogue has to address security issues and ensure participants are well trained, for a citizen-led process to be successful. We are dialoguing with people who have very different values and backgrounds.”

The trust deficit between the government and citizens, created by years of unmet promises, complicates efforts to build consensus, Mntambo said, adding that the convention showed spatial, gender and racial divides which the dialogue seeks to address.

“Getting people to the convention was difficult as some were coming from different parts of South Africa — from townships and villages,” she noted.

Bongani Kupe, the special project manager at the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, said the legacy movements were talking to civil society about how to take the project back from the government and political parties.

“We didn’t participate in [last week’s] gathering but we cannot leave this important project to people who don’t understand its meaning and impact in the citizenry defining the South Africa we want,” Kupe said.

He said South Africans had lost faith in democracy, pointing to the declining number of voters who cast ballots in the 2024 elections.

“Our aim is to deal with all aspects affecting the country and there are no holy cows. The dialogue should cover even the most uncomfortable topics that will shape the future of this country.”