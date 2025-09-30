UPDATED: South Africa’s ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa found dead in Paris

Nathi Mthethwa, the former minister of sports, arts and culture and current ambassador to France, has been found dead at a hotel in Paris. (@NathiMthethwaSA/X)

Nathi Mthethwa, the former minister of sports, arts and culture and current ambassador to France, has been found dead at a hotel in Paris, French media reported.

The department of international relations and cooperation confirmed the death but gave little further detail, only saying that “the circumstances of his untimely death are under investigation by the French authorities”.

Media reports said Mthethwa was found at the foot of the Hyatt Regency hotel in the western part of the French capital.

Mthethwa was police minister from 2008 to 2014, when then president Jacob Zuma shifted him to the arts and culture portfolio, which was later expanded to include sports.

Mthethwa was dropped from cabinet in 2023 and President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him ambassador to France in December that year.

“In his diplomatic role … Ambassador Mthethwa was tasked with strengthening the vital partnership and bilateral ties between South Africa and France,” the international relations department said in its statement.

Mthethwa was implicated during the Zondo inquiry into state capture for allegedly interfering, while police minister, in the decision to prosecute former KwaZulu-Natal head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) Johan Booysen.

*This story has been updated with a statement from the international relations department