Top things to do in Johannesburg

Johannesburg is one of those cities that gets better and better the more time you spend in it. You might spend a morning sipping flat whites in a chic café, browsing a weekend market, hiking through a nature reserve, or sitting down to a plate of delicious food. Whether you’re spending a day in the city, planning a full weekend, or looking for ideas to help you rediscover Joburg like a local, there’s always something happening.



If you’re curious about where to start, here are some of the best things to do in Johannesburg right now.





Start with the city’s icons

If it’s your first time in Joburg, beginning with the city’s most important landmarks helps set the scene. Constitution Hill offers a powerful overview of South Africa’s democratic journey, while the Apartheid Museum remains one of the country’s most moving and thoughtfully curated museums. Both are immersive, emotional, and well worth the time.

From there, explore a neighbourhood or two. Maboneng is creative and energetic, filled with street art, cafés, rooftop bars, and independent stores. Rosebank feels more polished, with galleries, shopping, and restaurants clustered around walkable streets. Both give you a sense of Joburg’s personality, just from different angles.

If you’re travelling with family or simply want something playful, Gold Reef City is a classic Johannesburg experience. Built around an old gold mine, it combines theme park rides, heritage attractions, and entertainment, making it an easy half-day outing.

Whether you’re a local or not, it’s worth having a browse through the Johannesburg holiday guide to see what fits your timing and interests. You can easily spend hours at each stop, so plan lightly and leave room to enjoy the city’s pace.

Make time for green spaces

One of Johannesburg’s surprises is how green it is. The Johannesburg Botanical Gardens and Emmarentia Dam are a local favourite for morning walks, picnics, and lazy afternoons. The grounds are expansive, and it’s common to see runners, families, and birdwatchers sharing the space.

For something more active, Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve offers hiking trails with sweeping views over the city, while Delta Park is ideal for gentle walks (especially with dogs!) and spotting birdlife. These spaces give you a break from traffic and city buzz without leaving Johannesburg at all.

Browse markets and galleries

Weekends in Joburg are made for markets. The Rosebank Sunday Market is one of the most popular, mixing food stalls, crafts, and local designers in an easy, walkable space. Victoria Yards, on the eastern edge of the city, is another highlight. It’s a working creative precinct where artists, designers, and food vendors come together in a lively, local atmosphere. You can find a similar creative energy at 44 Stanley. It’s not a traditional market, but a thoughtfully restored precinct of 1930s industrial buildings now home to independent boutiques, cafés, galleries, and design studios.

If you’re up early, the Fourways Farmers Market or Linden Market are perfect for brunch and browsing, while night markets like Prison Break Market offer food, music, and a relaxed evening vibe. Markets are one of the best ways to experience Joburg like a local, especially if you want to eat well without committing to a formal restaurant.

And if art is more your thing, Rosebank is a strong starting point. Everard Read, the oldest commercial gallery on the continent, showcases some of Southern Africa’s most important artists and sits alongside the striking CIRCA exhibition space. Even if you only pop in for half an hour, it offers a quick immersion into the region’s contemporary art scene. If you haven’t had your fill, head on to Keyes Art Mile down the road.

Joburg after dark: what to do at night

Evenings in Joburg can be as relaxed or as lively as you want them to be. The city’s dining scene has matured dramatically in recent years, with standout restaurants like Bellagio, Signature, Marble, and Embarc serving refined, modern food.

If it’s drinks you’re after, head upward. Alto234 delivers sweeping views from one of Africa’s tallest urban viewpoints, while The Living Room pairs rooftop greenery with a relaxed, creative crowd. If your evening calls for expertly made cocktails, Sin+Tax is widely regarded as one of the city’s top cocktail destinations, known for creative drinks and a speakeasy-style setting.

Not sure what neighbourhoods to frequent after dark? Parkhurst is always a sure bet, and 4th Avenue is packed with galleries, restaurants, and vibey bars. Book in advance or just take a stroll and see what looks good. You seriously can’t go wrong on this pavement stretch, and you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d stumbled into a little slice of Europe.

If you love discovering under-the-radar corners of the city, you’ll enjoy our guide to Johannesburg’s hidden gems. It’s ideal for locals who’ve “done it all” and want something new, or visitors who want to see the less-visited side of the city.

Slow down with a spa day

If your trip needs a pause button, Johannesburg’s spa scene is absolutely thriving. After all, everyone needs a break from the city buzz from time to time! Aronia Day Spa in Houghton and Life Day Spa in Rosebank are great for classic treatments, while Camelot Spa at Melrose Arch and the Four Seasons Spa at Westcliff offer a more indulgent experience with an incredible view. Seriously.

Wildlife experiences close to the city

You don’t have to travel far from Johannesburg to experience wildlife. Montecasino Bird Gardens is a relaxed, family-friendly option right in the city, while Lion & Safari Park and Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve are both easy day trips.

If you have more time, Pilanesberg National Park is just a few hours away and offers a genuine Big Five safari experience, making Johannesburg a natural gateway to the bush.

When and how to get around Jozi

Two to three days is a great amount of time if you want to see the main attractions, enjoy a few meals out, and get a feel for the city. Many travellers spend a night on arrival or before flying out again, while others add Joburg onto a longer South African itinerary, especially if they’re planning a safari in Kruger or North West.

If it’s your first time, browse Johannesburg flights to see arrival times and plan around them. Morning arrivals are great for squeezing in an extra half-day of exploring.

Joburg is a year-round destination, but spring and autumn tend to be the most comfortable. Summer brings warm afternoons and the city’s famous afternoon thunderstorms, while winter is crisp, sunny, and perfect for sightseeing.

The easiest way to get around is by rideshare apps or rental car. The Gautrain connects the airport with Sandton, Rosebank, and Pretoria, making it a reliable and safe option if you want to skip traffic.

Johannesburg is a big, busy African city, and like any major destination, it’s important to stay aware of your surroundings. Stick to well-known areas, use rideshare apps, and be cautious after dark. You’ll want to keep an eye on your valuables too, so don’t flash your phone or money around and try not to leave them out on the table if you’re sitting near a pavement. Most visitors find that with normal precautions, exploring Joburg is straightforward and enjoyable.

Ready to explore Johannesburg?

Joburg is a city that rewards curiosity: the more you wander, taste, and try, the more it reveals. Whether you’re visiting for a weekend, stopping over before a safari, or rediscovering your own backyard, there’s always something happening.

Browse Johannesburg holiday packages, check the latest flight specials, or chat with a Flight Centre Travel Expert to start planning your next Joburg adventure.

Are you ready to embark on the trip of a lifetime? Your centre for travel has it all. Chat with an Expert to find out more.