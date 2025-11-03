Gauteng traffic police deny interfering in Katiso Molefe’s arrest

Katiso Molefe was arrested on 6 December 2024 — a month before the task team was disbanded by suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu. (Screenshot)

The Gauteng Traffic Police on Monday denied interfering in the December 2024 arrest of murder suspect Katiso Molefe.

Chief Provincial Inspector George Raftopoulos told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on policing and political interference — which continued hearings this week — that he was the official who dispatched the helicopter that has since sparked allegations of interference.

“I’ve heard on testimony, in the newspapers and social media, that we tried to interfere in a legitimate police operation at Mr Katiso Molefe’s residence,” he said.

“I’m very disturbed about these comments. They are untrue as I had no idea who Mr Molefe is or where he lives. I was merely assisting teams that I usually work with in the past.”

Molefe was arrested at his Sandhurst residence on 6 December 2024, in an operation that has become central to claims of interference and internal sabotage within the South African police service (SAPS).

Molefe, alleged to have links to the so-called Big Five criminal cartel, was arrested by the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit and KwaZulu-Natal-based political killings task team.

Previous testimony by Witness A alleged that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) attempted to obstruct the arrest using a helicopter deployment — a claim the traffic police vehemently denied.

Witness A previously testified that Molefe, upon his arrest, phoned a senior police officer claiming to be “scared” and seeking help. Soon after, a helicopter from another division arrived at the scene, which investigators viewed as an attempt to derail the operation.

Last week, Hawks Captain Barry Kruger testified that he was sent an urgent instruction by Hawks Brigadier Lesiba Mokoena to verify claims of police impersonation at Molefe’s residence. Kruger said he was following an order from his senior officers, while Mokoena also said he received the order from Hawks divisional commissioner Patrick Mbotho and former Hawks Head Godfrey Lebiya.

“I was called by Captain Kruger from TOMS (Tactical Operations Management Section) as we know it, requesting assistance of ground members as they received information of bogus cops at a certain house in Sandton,” said Raftopoulos.

He said he initially declined to send ground personnel because none were available, but offered aerial support instead.

“I offered it, because they indicated it was bogus cops. We previously had attempts of bogus cops who were hijacking vehicles that we also assisted. That’s why I said I would go out and have a look,” he said.

He told the commission that in two previous cases, suspects had been caught impersonating traffic officers in full uniform and hijacking trucks. Such incidents, he said, were common and formed part of an ongoing collaboration between his unit and the TOMS.

“I have been working with TOMS for the past nine years and have a good relationship,” said Raftopoulos, adding that the unit often contacted him for operational assistance.

He explained that the presence of a helicopter often served as a deterrent to suspects attempting to flee the scene.

According to Raftopoulos, on the day of the takedown, Captain Kruger added him to a WhatsApp group and shared Molefe’s Sandhurst address with members of the joint task team. He then dispatched the helicopter to the location.

While en route, Raftopoulos posted a message in the group:

“Legal SAPS OPS. Counter Intelligence Task Team appointed by Gen Khumalo.”

Crime Intelligence boss Lt-Gen. Dumisani Khumalo has previously told the commission that Molefe’s co-accused, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, funnelled money for suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s ANC party presidential campaign in exchange for protection from the police.

When questioned by evidence leaders about how he verified that the operation was legitimate, Raftopoulos said the confirmation had come from Kruger — though Kruger reportedly told the commission he had received the same assurance from Raftopoulos.

The conflicting accounts have deepened confusion around who authorised the helicopter’s deployment. Further questions about the claim of a bogus police operation by senior Hawks officials remain unanswered.

Raftopoulos dismissed claims that the helicopter was deployed to interfere with a lawful police operation. He said his only motivation was to assist fellow officers, as had been the case in previous joint operations with the organised crime unit.

The incident ties into broader testimony linking Molefe and Matlala to senior police figures — including suspended deputy commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and Mchunu — accused of political interference and corruption.

Earlier hearings also heard from Witness C that Matlala claimed to have paid millions in bribes to senior officers, including Sibiya, and to have funded Mchunu’s alleged ANC presidential campaign.

The commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is expected to recall senior Hawks and SAPS officers to clarify whether the helicopter deployment was a standard operational response or an act of internal obstruction.