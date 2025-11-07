Khumalo: Hawks has double agent

Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo.

Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo told the Madlanga Commission his team believes a Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) member called “Zungu” was working with the ‘Big Five’ cartel after his contact details were found on murder suspect and alleged cartel leader Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s phone.

Khumalo said the investigation into “Zungu” was ongoing, adding this was the reason for the lack of communication regarding a takedown operation where the Hawks allegedly interfered with a large contingent and a helicopter during the arrest of Matlala’s co-accused, Katiso Molefe.

Khumalo told the commission that the intrusion at Molefe’s residence was a “clear obstruction of justice” by the Hawks, adding that it was not a surprise given what they know about cartel links to “Zungu”.

Crime intelligence is also investigating a “Mthethwa” — believed to be a family member of Molefe — for allegedly calling former Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya to interfere in the takedown operation at the scene.

Senior Hawks members, including former divisional commissioner Patrick Mbotho, Brigadier Lesiba Mokoena and tactical team Captain Barry Kruger, have since been accused of orchestrating the interference. Khumalo also implicated Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers Johannes Mokgatle and Fanie Nkosi.

Besides being head of the crime intelligence division, Khumalo is also the project manager of the KwaZulu-Natal-based political killings task team, which was disbanded in December 2024 by suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu after the arrest of Molefe and Matlala.

The task team’s budget has since been extended to March 2026 after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations of political interference in a July media briefing.

Khumalo told the commission that he established a joint operation between the KZN task team and the Gauteng organised crime unit after a threat and risk assessment revealed that investigating officers — Witness A and B were in danger.

Witness A previously told the commission that a large group of Hawks members and a helicopter arrived during the arrest of Molefe and intimidated the arresting officers. KZN task team member Sabelo Wanda testified that “Mthethwa” handed him a phone with a call from Mokoena.

Mokoena provided contradicting testimony, stating he spoke to Wanda through Kruger’s phone. However, Kruger told the commission he does not remember receiving a call from Mokoena nor handing his phone to Wanda.

Mbotho told the commission the alleged interference at Molefe’s residence was a miscommunication between different South African Police Service (SAPS) units. He added he was not attempting to distance himself from Molefe, as he did not know of any wrongdoing he had done.

Khumalo said links to criminal syndicates unfolded when 10 members of the KZN task team were deployed to assist the Gauteng organised crime unit in the assassination of Armand Swart, a Vereeniging engineer believed to be a whistleblower in a Transnet tender scandal. He said this directly led to Matlala and Molefe, whose devices showed contact with senior police officials.

He said the Gauteng-organised unit needed a ballistics expert, a firearms officer, crime scene investigators, and digital analysts. The investigation found Molefe and Matlala, who had hired police officers as hitmen and allegedly called the Hawks to protect them during a takedown operation.

The arrest eventually led the pair to instigate Mchunu to disband the KZN task team in a letter sent via WhatsApp. Hawks officials have told the commission they were responding to a complaint of police impersonation and were not aware of Molefe and Matlala.

Khumalo told the commission the investigation into Swart further unravelled links to the kidnapping of tenderpreneur Jerry Boshoga by Matlala, who is alleged to have links to Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

He told the commission that during the takedown operation, they searched for Boshoga at Matlala’s residence and were interrupted by JMPD officer Nkosi. Khumalo showed the commission CCTV footage of Nkosi visiting the residence of Molefe several days before the Swart murder.

Sibiya is accused of implementing Mchunu’s directive to dissolve the task team and remove 121 dockets, which have since been returned. Sibiya has dismissed the allegations as part of a succession battle within the SAPS.

Khumalo said the operation at Molefe and Matlala residences was kept confidential from senior officers who had links to cartels.

Although National Commissioner Fannie Masemola was briefed, the information was kept from Sibiya to prevent leaks.

Vehicles with the same plate numbers were recorded entering Matlala and Sibiya’s residences on different dates, which Khumalo said provides further evidence of collusion.

He told the commission the investigation further revealed that a bakkie belonging to Sibiya’s security team was registered to Scharnick Stuart James, who faced 34 criminal cases of car theft and serves as Sibiya’s bodyguard. Sibiya allegedly promoted Gauteng head of organised crime Richard Shibiri, the commission was told.