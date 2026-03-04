Joburg to blacklist developers after deadly Ormonde building collapse

A building in Johannesburg collapsed on Monday leaving six people dead

The collapse of an illegally erected building in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, which left nine construction workers dead, was preventable and resulted from failures of oversight, process and accountability, the City of Johannesburg said.

Preliminary investigations confirmed that the structure was built without the required approvals and in violation of development planning regulations. City officials said the owners and developers bypassed lawful procedures, exposing what they described as a “systemic disregard” for municipal by-laws.

Emergency and recovery operations are ongoing. The building was owned by New Order Investments, which came forward on Tuesday and said it had appointed an independent team of structural engineers, health and safety practitioners and other specialists to investigate Monday’s collapse.

“The purpose of the investigation is to establish the facts, assess compliance with all applicable building and safety standards and determine the appropriate remedial steps,” the company said, committing to providing appropriate support to the families of the deceased and the three injured workers.

The city said the collapse of the building was not simply a structural failure but

“a failure of oversight, process, and accountability”. It said it had taken “immediate and decisive action” under the leadership of the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for development planning, the city manager and the deputy executive mayor.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson noted on Tuesday that the incident was the third building collapse in three months.

“We should never normalise the collapse of any building. Buildings are not meant to collapse,” he said, adding that the Council for the Built Environment would investigate whether negligence or misconduct occurred.

“I will be engaging at a national level to urgently review the regulation and enforcement of building standards. Public safety must always come first.”

MMC for development planning Eunice Mgcina said the incident highlighted widespread lawlessness in the built environment.

“This catastrophe underscores that there is too much lawlessness in our city. We will not tolerate illegal development,” Mgcina said.

“We are here to protect the lives of our residents. We will indicate our intentions clearly and act decisively. The ball is in our court and we accept this responsibility with the seriousness it deserves.”

City manager Floyd Brink said the collapse represented a broader failure within the system. “Ormonde was a tragedy that could have been prevented. More than a structural failure, this was an oversight failure and we must confront that truth.

“There is a thin line between a thriving urban landscape and a catastrophic disaster. We must treat every sign-off as an oath to protect lives.”

Brink announced an immediate city-wide audit of developments, the blacklisting and prosecution of non-compliant developers where appropriate and stricter verification and enforcement of approvals.

His office would take direct responsibility for on-the-ground enforcement and that by-laws would be enforced “with no favours, no exceptions, no shortcuts”.

“If you protect our people, the city manager’s office will protect you,” Brink added.

Johannesburg’s newly-elected deputy executive mayor, Loyiso Masuku, said the city would support municipal staff while insisting on strict compliance with professional standards.

“We acknowledge the difficult and often intimidating conditions under which staff work. Leadership is not oblivious,” Masuku said. “We will support our staff while insisting on the highest standards of compliance and professional responsibility. Never turn a blind eye, our commitment is to protect our people, restore public trust and ensure every role in this city is treated as a priority.”

The city said it would strengthen monitoring and compliance across all stages of the development process, pursue organisational reforms aimed at improving safety and transparency and provide ongoing support to affected families, including counselling and social services.

Carol Phiri, the chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure, said the loss of life was “devastating and unacceptable”, especially as similar incidents continue to occur in the construction sector.

“It is heartbreaking to lose workers in this manner. These were not just labourers on a site, they were fathers, brothers, uncles and sons,” she said. “They are breadwinners … Their lives cannot be treated as disposable.

Phiri noted there are serious concerns about safety compliance and negligence in the sector, pointing to repeated construction-related deaths that signal weak enforcement, poor oversight and a culture of cutting corners.

“We have to do better. We are not calling for unnecessary red tape but we cannot allow human lives to be lost because of greed and reckless behaviour. This tragedy could have been prevented…

“Whether local or foreign, every worker has the right to return home safely. We must protect workers from an oversaturated market filled with unscrupulous developers and construction companies who collude to bypass safety standards, she said, adding that there must be clear consequences and firm repercussions for those responsible.

Phiri called upon the city to exercise decisive leadership to ensure strict compliance within the built environment sector. “Developers cannot continue to put profits before people. Municipal by-laws and safety regulations exist to protect lives. They must be enforced without fear or favour.”

Officials said the city would continue to update the public as investigations unfold and pursue accountability and reform to prevent similar incidents in future.