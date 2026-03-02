Six dead after building collapse in Johannesburg’s Amethyst Business Park

A building in Johannesburg collapsed on Monday leaving six people dead

A first-floor concrete slab collapsed at a two-storey building in Amethyst Business Park in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg on Monday, leaving six people dead, two others trapped, three others missing, while one person was rescued.

Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku described the incident as “devastating”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and all those affected by this devastating incident,” he said.

Tshwaku said preliminary reports indicated that the concrete slab which divided the building into two storeys gave way, causing major structural failure.

Emergency services responded immediately. Tshwaku said that one person has been rushed to hospital, while two others remain trapped, with rescue teams working urgently to free them. In one case, there is a possibility of amputation after a slab landed on a limb. Five people are still missing; search and rescue operations are continuing.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown, Tshwaku said, as the priority remains rescuing survivors. “A thorough investigation will commence once all individuals are accounted for,” he added.

He praised the swift and coordinated work of both public and private emergency services.

“The rapid and coordinated response from both public and private emergency services is commendable, including paramedics, firefighters and search and rescue teams. Their dedication and professionalism in the face of this crisis are exemplary. Our teams will continue working around the clock to ensure everyone is located and that the site is secured.”

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area to allow emergency operations to proceed safely. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.