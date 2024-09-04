MG Environment Newsletter Intro

On the morning of 25 August, people across different parts of the country saw a bright blue-white and orange streak of light moving through the sky.

It was a meteorite that split into smaller fragments. This was followed by loud explosions and vibrations, Sheree Bega reported.

The meteorite fell in the Eastern Cape, sending researchers into an excited scramble to learn all they could about it.

The Nqweba Meteorite is believed to be an achondritic meteorite, a rare type in the Howardite-Eucrite-Diogenite group. It weighs less than 90g and has a pre-fragmentation diameter of about 5cm.

One of the people credited with the find was nine-year-old Eli-zé du Toit, who was sitting on her grandparents’ porch in Nqweba when she saw a dark rock fall from the sky and land near a wild fig tree in the garden.

The meteorite is black and shiny on the outside with a light grey, concrete-like interior.

Read more about the fascinating story here and keep an eye on the site later for a more in-depth story on the meteorite.

Don’t forget our fun weekly quiz at the bottom.

Subscribe now to enjoy unlimited access to the Mail & Guardian for only R99 a month.

Ozayr Patel | Climate & Environment Editor | @Ozayr8