Subscribe
Subscribe
Opinion

Why does the media repeat information that has already been corrected?

The City of Cape Town’s Covid-19 lockdown encampment in Strandfontein can house up to 4 000 homeless people from around the greater city area. (David Harrison/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

RIGHT OF REPLY

Having already responded to the outdated information reported by the Mail & Guardian on April 25, and having repeated these corrections on numerous media platforms, it calls into question the intention of publishing the same falsehoods by Jared Sacks in his opinion piece, “Blindness: How the Strandfontein camp was set up to fail.”

Sacks claims that the city is implementing “apartheid’s doctrine of development by removal and separation … with a vengeance”, that the homeless are “a scourge” and viewed as “a societal cancer” placed in an “internment camp”, that they are “detainees” and that “preventing Cape Town’s most vulnerable from getting the virus was never the actual aim” as the homeless are viewed as “a societal virus”’ with the Strandfontein camp used as “an attempt to restructure where people live”.

Not everyone holds this view, including people who stayed at the Strandfontein temporary shelter.

Everybody has a right to say what they want, because this is the joy and protection we are given when it comes to free speech. But certain absurdities are seldom entertained by the mainstream media and remain in blogs, online chat forums and tweets where the author can make whatever outlandish claim they choose. Sadly, no longer seems to apply. By the time the false claim is corrected, the damage has been done, and the media have moved on to the next issue, with scant regard for any damage caused.
After some initial problems were addressed during the first few days of setting up the site in record time, these are some of the services offered and successes achieved at the Strandfontein temporary shelter: 

•Accommodation in 24 weather-proof tents, with blankets and mattresses for each person. An experienced person from a nongovernmental organisation overseeing the well-being of the occupants of each tent.

• Separate sleeping facilities for women. Families have been placed in appropriate facilities. There are currently no children on-site.

• An on-site medical facility staffed by at least 15 doctors, nurses, pharmacists and volunteers. And 1 352 persons have been provided with chronic and clinical treatment for conditions such as tuberculosis, HIV, diabetes, hypertension and epilepsy. 

• 272 people were tested for TB and 24 were placed on treatment and isolated

• 1 858 people were screened for Covid-19. A total of 153 tests were conducted. 139 test results have returned as negative, 13 are still pending, and one result was confirmed as positive by a private facility after the individual had left the site. Relevant tracking and tracing protocols are being implemented to identify other close contacts.

• More than 120 people have been re-integrated with their families 


• 4 500 meals were served daily

• Each person was issued with a vanity pack including a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and facecloth

• Live music was played in the evenings, and activities such as board games were available

• Ablution, laundry and hot shower facilities were provided.
The above facts have been shared on many platforms, yet continue to be ignored by some organisations and individuals.  A free and fair media is critical to ensure that those in power are held accountable, and to ensure that the public remains informed. While free speech must always be protected, so too should propaganda not be given a platform in credible media outlets.

Greg Wagner is the spokesperson for Dan Plato, the executive mayor of Cape Town
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Greg Wagner
Greg Wagner is the spokesperson for Dan Plato, the executive mayor of Cape Town

Recommended

Coronavirus

SA’s right-wing Covid-19 lunacy must be challenged

-
The Democratic Alliance and their allies are prioritising the unequal and racist capitalist system over people’s lives
Read more
Coronavirus

Profit vs pandemic: British American Tobacco’s Covid-19 stunt

-
The tyranny of the markets is evident, with the cigarette company exemplifying this through its bid to weaken the government’s measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus
Read more
Coronavirus

It has no place

-
Covid-19 exposes the continued inability of white South Africa to critically reflect on their positionality or engage in meaningful, self-reflective, and constructive debate
Read more
Coronavirus

Sense-making: Why it matters in mitigating Covid-19

-
We need it to help us act responsibly when the world as we knew it seems to have shifted. It gives us something to hold on to and free us from fear’s grip
Read more
Opinion

Engineer our way out of policies that cause corruption and inefficiency

-
The bidding process and black economic empowerment has backfired, resulting in deficient construction projects
Read more
Coronavirus

This time, the IMF is not to be feared

& -
The International Monetary Fund’s emergency funding is cheaper than other options and is low risk. The Reserve Bank creating money to finance government debt is a better option
Read more
Opinion

Who is an Africanist, really?

-
Pan-Africanism is an ever-evolving ideology, without a set rubric, and is dependent on one's interpretation
Read more
Coronavirus

Open letter: Mr Biden, America must lead the next global catastrophe

-
Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was a textbook example of what not to do, you will have to do it all differently
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

UCT plans to open residences to students

University to open residences for students who struggle to study remotely, and those who need labs on campus to finish their 2020 studies
-
Read more
Business

Legalising the cannabis economy takes a Covid-19 hit

The lockdown has prevented public consultations and parliamentary committee meetings on the commercial use of marijuana and hemp
-
Read more
Africa

Raila Odinga: The US and Europe cannot abandon their leadership...

Today, the whole world stands where Europe was in 1945. Europe recovered then thanks to massive international assistance. That same attitude of cooperation and solidarity is needed now more than ever
-
Read more
Sport

World Cup review, part 2: The trials of group A...

With a world-class gauntlet laid out in front of them, could South Africa make an expectant nation proud?
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more
Special Reports

Midwives are the backbone of maternal health systems

-
Let’s unite for and with midwives to prioritise and protect women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, even in these difficult times
Read more
Special Reports

Alcohol, tobacco and substance use during Covid-19

-
The second Dr Reddy's webinar explored how the virus and lockdown has left many feeling overwhelmed and how banning tobacco and alcohol hasn't helped
Read more
Special Reports

Fluxmans Attorneys Webinar

-
Employers must be up-to-date with health and safety regulations concerning Covid-19 and be very careful with restructuring and retrenchments
Read more
Special Reports

LISTEN: The latest episode of Be Accountable

-
Gareth Cliff explores the progressive pathway to accounting excellence, and discusses the merits of hiring an accountant who belongs to the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Read more
Special Reports

PPS Investments Webinar part one: Navigating unchartered territories

-
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for investors, but don't change your portfolios too much right now as the markets will rebound
Read more
Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now