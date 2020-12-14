Subscribe
Subscribe
Opinion

Racism endures, especially in Covid times

Ambassador of China in South Africa, Mr Li Nan in partnership with the Soweto Youth League donate food packages to the needy at Ipelegeng Community Center on June 05, 2020 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that The People?s Republic of China has from the onset of COVID-19 held hands with different African countries through the provision of personal protective equipment, financial assistance, technical support and in other vital areas. (Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

Racism is one of the biggest problems we have in this world, and the fact that it can flare up because of misunderstandings and the lack of knowledge only makes it worse. Many countries around the world have had to fight racism at one point or the other, and it is through those fights that people from different walks of life, different ethnic groups and different continents can come together and take a stand towards a common cause.

Covid-19 has really brought anarchy to the world and each country had to make much-needed changes just to ensure survival. To this day it is unclear as to how or where Covid-19 really started, but China is being blamed. Numerous media reports have confirmed that the first Covid-19 symptoms were found in the United States and European cities, long before its discovery in Wuhan. The stigma that the pandemic has placed on the Chinese community, however, has had a ripple effect in terms of racism against us.

Right now, the Chinese community has become the soft target, it’s easier to blame us for the pandemic as opposed to focusing on coming together to fight Covid-19. Placing blame is the natural and the expected reaction, but that does not make it right. Discriminating, fighting, and stripping people of their dignity is never the answer. 

The South African Chinese community has suffered its fair share of racism. Despite being a part of South Africa for over 300 years, we still need to fight for recognition to this day.

We had our own struggles during apartheid which came to light during a hate speech enquiry, when witnesses gave their accounts of what it was like during the apartheid era for the Chinese community.


Yet, an exhibition at the South End museum in Port Elizabeth which contained photographic evidence of these struggles was closed and a sign erected stating that the Chinese community were not part of the apartheid era. 

Again, the Chinese community was pushed aside and their contributions went unseen, unappreciated and covered up.

Our country prides itself on its diversity but we are not doing everything in our power to protect it, the fight against racism should be fought to protect everyone and not be limited to specific ethnic groups.

Education is a powerful tool and the more people we educate about racism in our country the better. 

As the South African Chinese community, we are frequently asked if we feel that our rights are protected by the laws of our country, and our answer to this is always yes and no.

Yes, we have been antagonised and discriminated against, but that does not mean we should lose faith in our country or its people. We have a lot of faith in our country, we also contribute and would fight equally hard to ensure that South Africa sees a better tomorrow. 

South Africa is a country with a lot of possibilities, and those include the power to rise above oppression, unite as South Africans and stand together to protect each other and our values as a nation.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Francis Lai Hong
Francis Lai Hong is an executive member of the South African Chinese Association (Gauteng)

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Health

Taking stock of a local lockdown

Some Nelson Mandela Bay residents are abiding by restrictions; others are feeling festive
mkhuseli sizani
Politics

ANC battle now moves to the regional and provincial conferences

Ace Magashule will appear before the ANC’s integrity committee this weekend. After that, all eyes will be on next year’s conferences to see who will win the fight for control of the party
Paddy Harper

More top stories

National

Forensic science: The danger of relying on a single piece...

Is the evidence used to convict criminals always based on sufficient facts or data? Leletu Tonisi from the Wits Justice Project examines some of the flaws in the system
leletu tonisi
Africa

Pandemic of human rights abuses haunts governments in East and...

In a year defined by Covid-19, human rights violations, including massacres of civilians and crackdowns on opposition parties, have plagued these regions
Deprose Muchena
Environment

Nearly half of South Africa’s Protea species on the brink...

Loss of habitat to agriculture, the spread of invasive species and changes to natural fire cycles are biggest culprits
sheree bega
Education

‘Decision not to rewrite has caused a crisis,’ says basic...

The high court has set aside the decision by the department and education quality assurer Umalusi that matrics would have to rewrite two subject leaked just before the matric exams
Bongekile Macupe
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.