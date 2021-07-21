 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

Hamba kahle, Siyabonga Africa — may the force be with you

Siya was a true geek (definitely not a nerd). Most of all, he loved ‘Star Wars’. (Siyabonga Africa/Instagram)
0

Siyabonga Africa and I met at a Hacks/Hackers Johannesburg meet-up in, I think, April 2012. You know that feeling when you walk into a room full of strangers, and look around to see who the cool people are; who could be your friend? Siya became that friend for me — and so many others. 

Siya’s work as a data journalist, programme officer and digital strategist at the SABC, the South African Media Innovation Programme and, most recently, Code for Africa, made an immense contribution to the media landscape in this country, particularly in nurturing startups. 

I will leave it to others to quantify that contribution. Because, like the millions of people around the world who have left us far, far too soon over the past 18 months, Siya was much more than his professional persona.

For me, Siya was the kind of friend who was always there — and whom I assumed always would be. 

It was Siya who was the only friend ever invited to our close family gatherings. He joined the Mallinsons for more than one Christmas Eve dinner and insisted on introducing us to turducken, a recipe from his days studying his first master’s in Bloomington, Indiana. My family were all a little trepidatious about the construction of this dish, but Siya took it firmly in hand, reminding us that his uncles had taught him to slaughter a sheep when he was 10 years old. The result was, of course, delicious. 

It was Siya, and our mutual friend Mina, who drove to my house and dragged me out of bed — and then out to lunch — many years ago when I was going through a particularly bad episode of depressive isolation and hadn’t been in contact with him. It’s fair to say this act of caring kick-started my recovery process. 

It was Siya who would put up with my snarky commentary on WhatsApp during whichever media conference, lecture or workshop we were attending. I used to joke that you could tell how engaging an event was by the ratio of my public posts on Twitter to my private messages to Siya, but it was true. 

Siya travelled on a solo trip to Thailand in 2018. He was initially a little nervous about travelling by himself but, true to his zest for life, embraced the experience. (Siyabonga Africa/Instagram)

It was Siya with whom I travelled to Buenos Aires in 2014, for a Hacks/Hackers meet-up, staying on to discover a little more of the city. We were both broke at the time, so we booked a room to share at a backpackers. I’m sure we would each have preferred to sleep in our own beds (not least because I snore), but it speaks to Siya’s character that I had absolutely no hesitation sharing the double bed with him. That level of trust is rare and precious. 

It was Siya who looked after my parents’ house, and our cats, when we went on holiday just this April. Every day he’d send us photos, videos and general updates on the kitties. When one of them caught a mouse, Siya dealt with the situation in his characteristic thoughtful manner. “No worries, it wasn’t a biggie — just really funny in a dark way,” he messaged me. “I rescued the mouse with a pizza box and set it free outside.”   

This was Siya — in his work, his relationships and his way of being — considerate and caring in every aspect of his life. He was always pushing himself to do better: faithfully attending his AA meetings; doing a second master’s; recently taking up golf; never scared of new challenges. 

Siya, I wish I could say to you now: you were already the best, just by being yourself.   

As well as being a special friend to many of us, Siya was a beloved son, brother and uncle. Condolences to his family: we are holding you all in our hearts. 

Siyabonga Africa stood unfailingly for science and data: his death was sudden, and his family has asked that people not speculate about the reasons for his untimely passing. They will receive the autopsy results later this week. The arrangements for Siya’s funeral will be announced in due course. 

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Theresa Mallinson

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Riots and looting could cause post-traumatic stress disorder among children

The South African Society of Psychiatrists has warned that children and adolescents are vulnerable to post-traumatic stress disorder
charma du plessis
National

Police on alert over intelligence about mooted raids on firearms...

Police have caught wind of plans for a second phase of violence after last week’s riots, apparently set to kick off with the looting of arms in KwaZulu-Natal
Paddy Harper & khaya koko

More top stories

National

Dedicated courts to fast-track looting cases

Whereas low-level looters may receive fines or community service, the masterminds will be dealt with ‘ruthlessly’, says prosecutions head
Paddy Harper
National

Riots and looting could cause post-traumatic stress disorder among children

The South African Society of Psychiatrists has warned that children and adolescents are vulnerable to post-traumatic stress disorder
charma du plessis
Coronavirus

Four lessons from 40 years of HIV: Why Covid doesn’t...

Inequity in Covid vaccine access echoes mistakes from the HIV response. In the forty years since Aids was first identified, there have also been several lessons on how to contain a pandemic. Starting with equity and supporting health systems
lynne mofenson
Politics

EFF loses high court bid to unseal CR17 campaign records

Judge Cassim Sardiwalla says there are no compelling private or public reasons for disclosure
Emsie Ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×