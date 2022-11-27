Paroling Janusz Walus keeps our democracy on track

Janusz Walus, Chris Hani’s killer, is about to be set loose. This follows a unanimous decision by the constitutional court, penned by chief justice Raymond Zondo, to grant him parole.

The chief justice, as a result, has attracted unkind words from many unhappy quarters, including from South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Hani’s widow, Limpho Hani. Still pained by the brutal slaying of her husband, Mrs Hani lambasted the ruling as a failure for the country and hoped the judges wouldn’t last long on the bench. The general secretary of the SACP, Solly Mapaila, shared Mrs Hani’s disappointment: “We believe that indeed today in the court of justice an injustice has occurred, a very heavy injustice against our people.”

The fury at the thought of Walus going free is not only understandable, but is widely shared especially in the black community. Hani was a much adored figure. Stories about his military exploits and courage made him a legend long before some of us even set eyes on him. The stories were proved true when he returned to the country in the early 1990s.