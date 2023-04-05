Samsung South Africa has announced the launch of Samsung Wallet, a new digital platform that will enable local Galaxy lovers to organise digital keys (SmartThings car keys), access offline and online payments, membership cards, transportation cards, coupons and Samsung Pass all in one, easy-to-use and secure mobile application.

If you thought that Samsung Pay was great, then think again — it just got better! Now meet Samsung Wallet: with just one swipe up, you’re all in. Samsung local customers can now look forward to a combination of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass all in one where you can store passwords, addresses and card details for easier online browsing and shopping, along with your bank and membership cards.