Redmi Note 12 Pro review – a premium product

The camera, battery, size and screen are all outstanding, and so is the price

Xiaomi presented its entire new Redmi Note 12 range at an event in Kramerville, Johannesburg. The theme was Live Vivid. Having had the Redmi Note 12 Pro for a couple of weeks, I totally understand and related to the theme.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is notably equipped with a 6.67-inch Oled screen displaying in Full HD +, which benefits from a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It is supposed to reach a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which is right up there with the top of the range. Competitors with that refresh rate are three times the price.

With its dimensions of 162.9 x 76 x 7.9 mm and its weight of 187 grams, the design and feel in the hand is spectacular. Notes by nature are large, but this one fits perfectly, like a hand in a glove. The weight makes the phone especially suitable for gamers, although I am not one.

I’ve waxed lyrical about the screen and weight, but it’s the fantastic camera system that really stands out. This smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, a 5G SoC engraved in 6 nm. The chip is paired with 4.6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. That is enough storage to match phones that are also three times as expensive as the Redmi Note 12 Pro.

This phone is tech plus ambition turned into reality. I will say it with my chest, this is a premium product. How so much punch can be packed into such a small device is a true reflection of the wondrous tech that Xiaomi is using.

The whole Redmi Note 12 series is surprisingly affordable. Everything is IP53 certified, so the Redmi Note 12 Pro can withstand light splashes of water and some dust. I totally can’t wait for summer.

Finally — the best part — the Note 12 has a 5000 mAh battery compatible with 33 W charging. Like all the mobiles presented, it will run on Android 13 and MIUI 13. This battery power makes it possible to have a phone running for weeks on one charge and also make it possible to have maximum use on a short charge rate.

— Thulani Pfende