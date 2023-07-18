NSTF: Empowering South Africa’s exceptional young minds

Brilliants Programme takes the lead in battling early SET talent pipeline leaks

By Jamaine Krige

The high drop-out rate among first-year university students poses a significant concern for the country’s science, technology, and engineering (SET) talent pipeline. As the excitement of matriculating dies down and school leavers settle into their chosen study fields, even the brightest young minds can find it difficult to navigate the increasing academic demands and newfound independence of being a university student. Fortunately, says Jansie Niehaus, Executive Director of the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF), the Brilliants Programme ensures that South Africa’s young SET stars do not have to face these challenges alone.

She says the transition from high school to university is often overwhelming for even the most high-performing learners: “Entering this new phase of life can be a shock. Students may face financial difficulties, causing stress and impacting their studies. We don’t want our most talented young students to struggle, fall behind or even give up on their studies altogether because they are facing avoidable hardships.”

Recognising the importance of supporting SET talent, the NSTF implemented the Brilliants Programme. Each year, the programme invites at least two students, one male and one female, from each of South Africa’s nine provinces. These remarkable youths come from all walks of life but have one thing in common — they matriculated from a public school the previous year with marks of 90% or higher in math and science, and have since gone on to pursue degrees in science, engineering or medicine.

The Brilliants Programme not only celebrates the achievements of these exceptional students but also acknowledges their potential to contribute significantly to society. Many of these students have overcome difficult circumstances and systemic educational neglect to emerge victorious. “The programme provides them with well-deserved recognition and rewards them for their dedication,” Niehaus explains.

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Department of Trade and Industry, the Brilliants students receive limited bursary funding to alleviate financial burdens during their first year of tertiary education. “We focus on first-year students because we’ve found that that is where students struggle to adapt,” Niehaus says. “That is also when decisions are made and foundations are laid that have a lasting impact on a student’s academic and professional journeys going forward.”

An integral part of the Brilliants Programme is the annual NSTF-32 Awards Gala Dinner, where these talented students are given the opportunity to network and be inspired by South Africa’s top scientists, researchers and innovators. Niehaus says the event promotes knowledge exchange and offers students a glimpse of what their futures could hold. “We hope to inspire them to complete their studies, continue to postgraduate qualifications, and become professional researchers and innovators who will contribute to solving the problems we face, both locally and globally,” Niehaus says.

By exposing students to diverse role models, the programme also actively addresses gender and race disparities that persist in the SET field. Winners of the NSTF-South32 Awards share personal stories about their careers and provide advice. They represent diverse backgrounds and serve as inspirational figures for young participants. “One powerful way to get young people involved is to expose them to role models — older, experienced, admirable role models who look like them, and that they can see themselves and their communities represented in.”

This year, two students will also travel abroad for the first time. Limpopo medical student Lutendo Rambevha and Simphiwe Kubheka, an electrical and computer engineering student from KZN, will join the world’s brightest young minds at the London International Young Science Forum, where they will represent South Africa.

Additionally, the Brilliants Programme organises educational tours to sites and facilities that few have access to, offering students a glimpse of science in action and showcasing the real-world applications of scientific disciplines. Through these experiences, students gain insight into multidisciplinary teamwork and discover potential career opportunities beyond their basic BSc degrees.

In offering Brilliant Students the support they need as they transition into adulthood, the programme has over the past 22 years played its part in ensuring that the brightest young minds and their untapped potential do not slip through the cracks.

This year the cohort has expanded to include 26 participants. “Several young people in some provinces performed so well that it was impossible to choose between them, with some achieving the same top marks — 99.5% or even 100% — for their subjects.”

As South Africa’s largest multi-stakeholder forum for science, engineering, technology (SET) and innovation organisations, the NSTF decided to live up to its mandate to enable excellence and facilitate opportunity. Provision was made to accommodate more participants — a decision underpinned by the knowledge that in the long run, this investment will bear fruit for South Africa and the world. — Jamaine Krige