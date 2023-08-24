HONOR announces the launch of the highly-anticipated HONOR 90 5G, the AI-powered smartphone in South Africa

With a 200MP ultra-clear camera, 512GB large storage and 5000mAh Battery, it signals a new era of user experience

The global technology brand HONOR has officially unveiled its latest device, the HONOR 90 5G, from the legendary HONOR N Series in South Africa, under the theme “Share Your Vibe”. The all-new smartphone designed with the content creator in mind showcases HONOR’s cutting-edge AI technology and best-in-class innovations, including a 200MP ultra-clear camera, AI Vlog Master, 512GB large storage and 5000mAh battery.

The newly launched device is a testament to the brand’s commitment to advancing technology and living up to their brand ethos of “Go Beyond”.



200MP ultra-clear camera for the ultimate photography experience

The HONOR 90 showcases a powerful triple camera system, consisting of a 200MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor for exceptional light capture and impressive low-light performance. It is complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a wide field of view, and a 2MP depth camera for accurate distance estimation. This camera setup produces detailed photos with high dynamic range.

The HONOR 90 5G also introduces a new portrait mode, delivering well-defined facial features, accurate skin tones, and a natural bokeh (background blur) effect. In addition, the phone features a 50MP front camera that captures stunning selfies with exceptional detail, catering to the needs of content creators.

The camera on the HONOR 90 5G empowers users to effortlessly seize every moment, capturing fine details with precision. From stunning landscapes to intimate gatherings, this camera ensures exceptional clarity and vibrant colours.



Create videos easier than ever with AI Vlog Master

HONOR 90 5G opens a world of endless possibilities by embracing AI technology in video creation and vlogging with the AI Vlog Master, which includes Instant Movie, AI Video Recommendation and AI Noise Reduction.

With Instant Movie, users can transform their footage into a captivating 15-second video clip, perfectly tailored for social media sharing. In just one second, your masterpiece is ready to be unleashed. Through AI Video Recommendation, the HONOR 90 5G analyses the scene and recommends the ideal video mode from five available modes, which include: Portrait Video, HDR Video, Close-up, Multi-video, and Solo Cut mode.

HONOR has also introduced the game-changing AI Noise Reduction feature, which utilises AI technology to remove background noise from videos. This ensures clear human voices without distractions from surrounding sounds, offering vloggers and video creators a hassle-free way to capture high-quality content.



Unrivalled storage for ease of mind

The HONOR 90 5G boasts an enormous 512GB storage capacity, which allows users to store all their creative content without the fear of space depleting. What’s more, the HONOR 90 5G is equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo (12GB+7GB), an innovative technology which allocates part of the flash memory to RAM. This allows for a seamlessly smooth performance, designed for long-term use.



A performance that goes beyond bottom of form

The HONOR 90 5G is the first HONOR N Series smartphone to run the latest HONOR MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13 and supports Google Mobile Services (GMS). This advanced operating system offers a range of upgraded and customised features, providing users with a smarter and more convenient experience than ever before. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor, which provides exceptional performance and can handle even the most intensive and demanding tasks with ease.

Additionally, the HONOR 90 5G is packed with a large 5000mAh battery that can power the device for an entire day, making it ideal for all-day productivity. With its 66W HONOR SuperCharge technology, the HONOR 90 provides a fast-charging experience. Users can juice up the smartphone to 45% in just 15 minutes using the provided charger, allowing them to quickly power up their device and enjoy gaming, music and video streaming while on the move.



The revolutionary Zero-Risk Eye-Comfort Display

HONOR has set a new standard in eye care technology with the HONOR 90 5G. This cutting-edge smartphone features the industry-first 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display, incorporating the highest achieved 3840Hz PWM dimming technology.

With the Dynamic Dimming Technology, Circadian Night Display and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification, HONOR aims to deliver an unparalleled eye care experience, leveraging cutting-edge innovations to set new benchmarks in the industry.

Knowing that our eyes often feel more comfortable in natural light conditions, the HONOR 90 uses dynamic light that resembles natural light rhythm to stimulate ciliary muscle movement through Dynamic Dimming. This innovative feature helps to alleviate eye fatigue by as much as 18% by increasing blood circulation in the ciliary muscle.

With its Circadian Night Display, the HONOR 90 5G automatically adjusts the display to warmer colours and reduces blue light, promoting melatonin secretion for improved sleep. This feature can increase melatonin levels by 20%, resulting in better sleep quality and longer sleep duration for users.

The HONOR 90 has received the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification, guaranteeing a flicker-free viewing experience even at lower brightness levels. It achieves a risk-free dimming level, making it perfect for today’s content-hungry generation who spend prolonged hours viewing and watching on their smartphones.

As part of the HONOR 90 Series, HONOR has also revealed the HONOR 90 Lite 5G. This smartphone with a slim and elegant design features a rear 100MP triple camera system, 6.7-inch Edgeless Display, 13GB (8+5) RAM + 256 ROM storage.

The HONOR 90 5G will be available in two stunning colours in South Africa: Diamond Silver and Midnight Black, while The HONOR 90 Lite comes in Cyan Lake and Titanium Silver — all of which were inspired by the beauty of nature and designed for style–conscious users.



Pricing and availability

The HONOR 90 5G is priced at R14 999 for 19GB (12+7) RAM+512GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the HONOR Watch 4 for free, valued at R3 499.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G comes at a price of R7 999 for 13GB (8+5) RAM+256GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 for free.

The HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Lite will be available at your nearest MTN, Telkom and Vodacom stores.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable everyone to become better versions of themselves.



For more information, please visit HONOR online store at https://www.hihonor.com/za.