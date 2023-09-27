Sunglass Hut reopens in Sandton City 

The digital in-store platform has a virtual try-on tool, and extends the product selection beyond the store stock

Sunglass lovers can continue catching rays in style and shop their favourite designer frames from the newly renovated Sunglass Hut store in Sandton City, Johannesburg.

The store reopened its doors on 1 September. Brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Versace and many more can be found at Sunglass Hut. Known for their excellent customer service, wide assortment of brands and styles, Sunglass Hut has now extended their assortment through a digital in-store platform. This SmartShopper platform allows customers a “do it yourself” experience, a virtual try-on tool and extends the product selection beyond the store stock.

Customers can now virtually explore thousands of models, lens options, and colour variants to create a unique pair. Once the order is placed, the customer will receive the product within 7-10 business days.

Sunglass personalisation can include any of the below options:

Finish (glossy, matte, tortoise)

Lenses (classic, polarised, gradient, mirrored, flashed)

Size (standard, large)

Personalisation (text engravings)

Case (standard, premium models, engravings)

We are excited about this new renovated store and look forward to celebrating with the community.

About the Sandton City store



Address: Shop L54, Rivonia rd, Sandton City Shopping Centre, lower level, Sandhurst ext 3, Sandton, 2196

Phone Number: 021 276 2703

Hours: Monday 9AM – 7PM

Tuesday 9AM – 7PM

Wednesday 9AM – 7PM

Thursday 9AM – 7PM

Friday 9AM – 8PM

Saturday 9AM – 8PM

Sunday 9AM – 6PM

Website: https://www.sunglasshut.com

Sunglass Hut

Founded in 1971, Sunglass Hut has grown into the best curated destination for the most sought-after high-quality fashion and performance sunglass brands, with more than 3 000 retail locations. Stores can be found in fashionable shopping districts across the globe, from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East to Australia, South Africa, China, Southeast Asia and beyond, providing consumers with a fun, highly engaging shopping experience in-store and online. www.sunglasshut.com. Part of the EssilorLuxottica Group, the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of eyewear.