The HUAWEI P60 Pro’s exclusive deals are here!

It’s a professional-grade photography tool that fits right in your pocket

Get ready to transform your smartphone photography game and snag unbeatable deals with the HUAWEI P60 Pro! Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to own a device that’s set to redefine the way you capture the world around you.

With the HUAWEI P60 Pro’s Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera, you can elevate your photography skills. This isn’t a regular smartphone camera; it’s a professional-grade photography tool that fits right in your pocket. As of March 2023, the HUAWEI P60 Pro ranks first on the DXOMARK site, thanks to the camera’s performance and quality.

What makes the smartphone stand out:

· Adaptive Aperture Technology: Say goodbye to blurred or poorly exposed shots. The HUAWEI P60 Pro’s camera intelligently adjusts its aperture to match the lighting conditions, ensuring every photo you take is a masterpiece.

· Professional Mode: Take full control of your shots with 10 different aperture sizes at your fingertips. Whether you’re aiming for a dreamy background blur or crisp focus, the HUAWEI P60 Pro has got you covered.

· Day and Night Excellence: Capture brilliant photos even in the darkest of environments. With the HUAWEI P60 Pro, low light is no obstacle — expect stunning, detailed night shots like never before.

· The Fast Goes Even Faster: The HUAWEI comes with a Turn Turbo mode on to boost the battery to 50% in just 10 minutes, with 88 W HUAWEI SuperCharge. It also boasts a robust 4815 mAh battery and Battery Care optimisations to help you get the most out of each charge.

Exclusive deals made for you!

But that’s not all — there are exclusive deals that make owning the HUAWEI P60 Pro even more enticing. With every HUAWEI P60 Pro purchase or upgrade from the HUAWEI online store, HUAWEI Experience Stores or the below mentioned, you get a complimentary HUAWEI Watch GT3 SE valued at R4 499!

Vodacom: For just R879 per month over 36 months, the HUAWEI P60 Pro is yours.

Telkom: Get your hands on the HUAWEI P60 Pro for only R859 per month over 36 months.

MTN: Unleash your creativity with the HUAWEI P60 Pro for just R699 per month over 36 months and get a R959 cashback via MTN MoMo.

Cell C: Don’t miss out – the HUAWEI P60 Pro is available at R949 per month over 36 months.

Take control of your creative vision, capture brilliance day or night, and seize these incredible deals while they last. Elevate your photography game with the HUAWEI P60 Pro — the future of mobile photography is in your hands!