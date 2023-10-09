SEIFSA hosts Ministers Godongwana and Ntshavheni at its 80th Anniversary Gala Dinner

Lucio Trentini, SEIFSA CEO; Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance; Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency; Elias Monage, SEIFSA President; and Tafadzwa Chibanguza, SEIFSA COO.

The federation is committed to fostering collaboration between the private sector and the government

In a grand celebration of its 80 years of service, the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (SEIFSA) played host to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni at its Anniversary Gala Dinner on 6 October 2023. This prestigious event, held at the Wanderers Ballroom in Illovo, marked a significant milestone for SEIFSA and highlighted the organisation’s dedication to fostering collaboration between the private sector and the government.

The invitation to the esteemed ministers came after a historic meeting between SEIFSA and President Cyril Ramaphosa on 18 April, where discussions laid the foundation for constructive cooperation. Addressing the gathering, SEIFSA President Elias Monage expressed gratitude for the positive atmosphere generated by the previous meeting and stressed the sector’s willingness to work closely with the government.

The Gala Dinner — a black-tie affair attended by approximately 300 guests including dignitaries, industry leaders and CEOs — served as a platform to celebrate SEIFSA’s role as a national employer federation. Representing employers in the metals and engineering industries, SEIFSA plays a vital part in South Africa’s economy, constituting 26% of the broader manufacturing sector.

In his speech, SEIFSA CEO Lucio Trentini acknowledged the challenges posed by the current “unprecedented times” in South Africa. He underscored the importance of collaboration between business and government to address pressing issues such as economic stagnation, rising unemployment, frequent power outages and logistical challenges.

Monage echoed these sentiments, emphasising the natural alliance between businesses and the government. He highlighted SEIFSA’s commitment to building a prosperous South Africa, highlighting that despite occasional disagreements with government policies, the federation was dedicated to the greater good of the nation.

The Gala Dinner not only celebrated SEIFSA’s rich history but also showed the organisation’s dedication to overcoming future challenges through cooperation and mutual understanding. The event served as a reminder of SEIFSA’s resilience and unwavering commitment to the metals and engineering industry.

As the evening drew to a close, attendees were left with the inspiring notion that SEIFSA, standing tall for 80 years, continues to be a beacon of excellence and a steadfast advocate for the industry.

For more information about SEIFSA and its initiatives, please visit www.seifsa.co.za.

About SEIFSA:

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa is a national federation representing 18 independent employer associations in the metal and engineering industries. With a combined membership of over 1 200 companies employing more than 170 000 individuals, SEIFSA plays a pivotal role in South Africa’s economic landscape. Since its establishment in 1943, SEIFSA has continued to support a diverse range of member companies, from large steel-making corporations to micro-enterprises employing fewer than 50 people. Through its unwavering commitment to excellence, SEIFSA remains at the forefront of championing the interests of the metals and engineering industry in the country.