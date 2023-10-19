Comfort meets performance as New Balance unveils the new Fresh Foam X 1080 

Designed to redefine the running experience

New Balance is proud to unveil the newest iteration in the Fresh Foam X family — the Fresh Foam X 1080v13. It’s at the forefront of New Balance’s running and represents a significant leap forward in New Balance’s commitment to innovation and craftsmanship.

The Fresh Foam X 1080v13 is designed to redefine the running experience, offering supreme soft cushioning, elevated comfort, and an improved fit for all runners. It combines the perfect fusion of comfort and high-performance features, making it the preferred choice for a wide range of running scenarios, from everyday jogs to competitive races.

Building upon the research and development from the New Balance Sports Research Lab, the Fresh Foam X 1080v13 introduces a new outsole design that increases forefoot stiffness and features an enhanced rocker profile. These enhancements improve transitions between strides, allowing runners to truly “run their way” with unmatched comfort.

The shoe boasts more cushioning for a soft and lightweight feel. The Fresh Foam X compound, paired with increased midsole stack heights, ensures a comfortable run, regardless of the distance.

New Balance proudly sits at the intersection between sport and culture, and this ethos is reflected in the Fresh Foam X 1080v13. The shoe features a new engineered mesh with reflective details and a structured fit, making it the perfect choice for both performance and all-day wear.

Danny Orr, General Manager for Tech Running at New Balance, emphasised the significance of this release, stating: “The Fresh Foam X 1080v13 truly is a manifestation of research, development, and design innovation for the brand. As one of the most popular running shoes New Balance has to offer, we wanted to improve the overall experience, cushioning, and style. Through these innovations, we made the Fresh Foam X 1080v13 the perfect shoe for all types of runners.”

The Fresh Foam X 1080v13 will be available for purchase on newbalance.co.za at a retail price of R3 599.

