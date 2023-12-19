Unapologetic spirit from two great brands

The Singleton partners up with Medellin Barber Cartel

Success came to the Medellin Barber Cartel from a decision to swim upstream and disrupt the typical barber shop offering on the market. It recently partnered with award-winning whisky The Singleton, which has also gone against the norm by creating something exceptional, depicted on its logo by the salmon — a species renowned for swimming against the stream.

The core of the Medellin DNA is to be customer centric. A gap in the market was identified for a full service male grooming offering that provides customers with a holistic “me-time” experience, in an environment that consciously promotes a culture of inclusivity, integrity and growth. Customers can choose from services such as cut and style, hot towel shave, fades, head art and more.

Medellin stands apart from its competitors by making a great effort to ensure its clients have an all-round outstanding experience. From the complimentary serving of The Singleton, to skilled and engaging personnel and world-class products, the staff work hard to ensure a visit to Medellin is memorable, and becomes a key part of its clients’ grooming routine. All of the Medellin staff contribute ideas, feedback and recommendations so that the energy of the brand is always high and it is able to make shifts quickly.

Whiskey, like barbering, has been around for centuries, but something that has stood the test of time can always be done in a new and interesting way. There is always room to stamp your personality, philosophy and values on your brand, and show the world that you are most successful when you go with your gut and swim upstream with purpose.

To find out where your nearest Medellin Barber Cartel franchise is, visit www.medellin.co.za

Learn more about The Singleton at www.thesingleton.com