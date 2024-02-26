Enlit Africa date change announcement

Cape Town conference on the power and energy industry moves forward

Please be advised that as a result of the official declaration of 29 May 2024 as a public holiday to facilitate South African national elections, Enlit Africa has made the decision to move the Enlit Africa conference to a slightly amended dateline:

𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗘𝗻𝗹𝗶𝘁 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: Tuesday 21 to Thursday 23 May 2024, with site visits planned for Friday 24 May.

Enlit Africa is excited to bring the global and African Power & Energy industry together in Cape Town during 21 – 23 May 2024. All event details can be found by clicking here.

Thank you all for your patience, understanding and support during this time, we really appreciate it! We are looking forward to welcoming you, thankfully still in May this year.

#EnlitAfrica2024 #EventDateChange #SouthAfricaElections