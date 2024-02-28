Local comedy celebrated as nominees and Hall of Fame recipients for the 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards are announced

The 2024 Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards nominees.

Marc Lottering’s remarkable contribution to the comedy landscape is honoured

The unveiling of the much-anticipated nominees for the illustrious 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards marks a grand salute to the vibrant South African comedy industry, celebrating a significant milestone in the world of humour and entertainment.

Comedians, industry luminaries and sponsors eagerly awaited the announcement of the nominees, showcasing the best and brightest in the comedy realm across 12 diverse categories, including the announcement of the Hall of Fame recipient. The reveal took place at the Radisson RED in Rosebank and was filled with cheers, celebratory whoops and an air of camaraderie that defines the spirit of comedy — all while enjoying the refreshing taste of Savanna Cider, of course.

This year, Celeste Ntuli, Robby Collins, Sifiso Nene, Dalin Oliver and Vafa Naraghi lead the pack with three nods each while Marc Lottering will be honoured with the Hall Of Fame Award. This honour celebrates Lottering’s remarkable contribution to the comedy landscape, marking him as an icon and trailblazer in the industry.

Lottering stands as an iconic figure in South African comedy, having significantly shaped its landscape with his sharp wit, unique storytelling ability and an array of unforgettable characters that have resonated with audiences nationwide. His career, spanning over two decades, has been pivotal in bringing to light the diverse nuances of South African culture, humour, and everyday life, making him not just a comedian but a cherished national storyteller.

The Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, a landmark event in the South African entertainment calendar, is known for recognising outstanding comedic talent and providing a platform for the industry’s most remarkable individuals.

Here are the nominees for the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards (in no particular order):

Stand-Up Comedy

Best Solo Show Award

Ambrose Uren

Carvin H Goldstone & Robby Collins

Celeste Ntuli

Dalin Oliver

Prins

Sifiso Nene

Comedy Festival/Show Award

Armchair Comedy Wednesdays

Bioscope Sundays

Blacks Only Comedy Show

Freshly Cooked Comedy Nights

Otherwise Comedy Nights

Savanna Newcomer Award

Callum Hitchcock

Khabane Moloi

Mr Chase

Mzonke Maloney

Thula Sithole

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane

JamJam The Comedian

Shanray Van Wyk

Wazi M Kunene

Vafa Naraghi

Comedian of the Year Award

Celeste Ntuli

Kagiso KG Mokgafi

Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane

Robby Collins

Schalk Bezuidenhout

The Joe Mafela Award

King Flat

Mashabela Galane

Sifiso Nene

TT Phasha

Best Comedic Writer

Kagiso Lediga

Lazola Gola

Milo

Mojak Lehoko

Tsitsi Chiumya

Headliner of the Year Award

Celeste Ntuli

Dillan Oliphant

Kagiso KG Mokgadi

Robby Collins

Sifiso Nene

Comedic Content

UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award, presented by LIFT

Costa Carastavrakis

Dalin Oliver

Nina Hastie

Shanray Van Wyk

Tums The Narrator

Vafa Naraghi

Funny is Funny

Herholdts for “Shady Shaun”

King Price for “Generating gees”

Switch Energy for “Home Affairs”

Switch Energy for “No More ‘Shedding!”

Viya for “Don’t be a laya, vaya”

Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs. Ball’s

Dalin Oliver

Dillan Oliphant

Mojak Lehoko

Tums The Narrator

Vafa Naraghi

Hall of Fame Award Recipient

Marc Lottering

Vote for your favourite

To bring the awards closer to the public, four of the categories now go out for comedy fans to vote for their favourite for a chance to WIN a VIP experience to the main awards event on 13 April at Lyric Theatre:

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award

Sauce of the Year Award, Presented by Mrs. Balls

UpLIFTing Comedic Content Award, Presented by LIFT

Funny is Funny Award

Fans can make their mark by visiting www.comicschoice.com before 31 March to cast their vote online or SMS your favourite nominees unique code to 33622, Sms’s are charged at R1.50. Ts & Cs Apply.

Book your seat for the birthday celebration of the year!

The winners of the 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards will be announced at a glamorous black tie birthday celebration event at the famous Lyric Theatre a Gold Reef City on 13 April 2024 where the winners of the 12 awards will be unveiled whilst attendees will being entertained by comedy sketches from your favourite comedians, and celebrity appearances from Mzansi’s biggest stars. Hosted by the incomparable Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane – it’s going to be a night to remember.

The who’s who of SA’s comedy industry will be there, and you could be too. Secure your seat for an incredible awards show and night of laughter and entertainment. Limited tickets are available to the public via Computicket here. Dress code: Black tie with South African flavour.

The 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards is proudly supported by Savanna Premium Cider, Mrs. Ball’s, Comedy Central, LIFT and One-eyed Jack.

www.comicschoice.com

#SavannaCCA

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok

About the Awards

Now in its 11h year, the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards were created to build the industry, to highlight the stalwarts that have pioneered new paths, and to support emerging talent to be the best it can be.

The aim is to elevate careers, to help comedians sell out their shows, and for corporates to find comedians to MC and host their events. The ultimate goal is for international comedy festivals to book our incredible local talent to perform abroad, and for South Africa to be attracting top international acts to tour here too.