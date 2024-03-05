The Ethical Agency announced as Google Partner, strengthening digital marketing expertise

By partnering with Google, the agency is poised to expand its reach and impact

The Ethical Agency, a leading name in the realm of ethical and sustainable digital marketing solutions, is proud to announce its official partnership with Google. Being named as a Google Partner is a testament to the agency’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality digital marketing services while upholding ethical principles.

The Google Partner status is a significant achievement that underscores The Ethical Agency’s expertise in leveraging Google’s suite of marketing tools to drive effective and responsible digital campaigns. This partnership serves as a recognition of the agency’s consistent dedication to delivering exceptional and tangible results for clients and campaigns as part of their larger digital marketing offering.

As a Google Partner, The Ethical Agency gains exclusive access to Google’s resources, training, and support — enabling it to stay at the forefront of industry trends and advancements. This partnership empowers the agency to provide clients with innovative and impactful strategies that maximise their online presence while maintaining a strong commitment to ethical values.

“We are thrilled to become a Google Partner, as it symbolises our ongoing commitment to excellence in digital marketing and delivering world-class services to our clients,” said Brett Jefferson, CEO at The Ethical Agency. “This partnership will enable us to enhance our clients’ online visibility, engagement, and growth, all while prioritising sustainable and responsible marketing practices.”

The Ethical Agency has long been recognised for its unique approach to marketing — focusing on promoting sustainable organisations, products, and services. By partnering with Google, the agency is poised to expand its reach and impact, helping more businesses achieve their goals while contributing to a more ethical and sustainable digital landscape.

About The Ethical Agency

The Ethical Agency is the leading digital marketing agency in Cape Town & Johannesburg for impact-drven and sustainable organisations. They help amplify your brand communications through compelling visual design and effective, data-driven marketing designed for growth and success.



Services include: