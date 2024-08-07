The ultimate expression of progress: Audi South Africa unveils the one-of-a-kind RS 6 Avant GT

The vehicle will be sold through an exclusive live auction, offering a rare opportunity for a discerning buyer to own a piece of living automotive history

In 2002, Audi Sport introduced a model that would quickly become a cult icon: the RS 6. Over the past two decades, this luxurious touring car has redefined the supercar landscape, capturing the hearts of motoring enthusiasts worldwide.

Now, 22 years later, we are thrilled to present the final edition of this performance legend: the Audi RS 6 Avant GT. Limited to just 660 units globally, with one exclusive unit available to South African motoring fans, this vehicle is the ultimate expression of progress and the culmination of relentless innovation and passion.

A tribute to performance and legacy



The RS 6 Avant GT is the epitome of Audi’s relentless pursuit of performance and innovation. This model, equipped with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, delivers a staggering 463kW with 850Nm of torque, propelling it from 0 to 100km/h in a mere 3.3 seconds. With a top speed of 305km/h, it stands as a modern testament to Audi’s engineering prowess and the exhilarating driving experience that has defined the RS range.

Handcrafted excellence



Every detail of the RS 6 Avant GT speaks to its exclusivity and craftsmanship. Assembled meticulously by hand at Böllinger Höfe in Germany, each unit is a masterpiece crafted by a dedicated team of professionals.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic 1989 Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car, the RS 6 Avant GT features distinctive black, red, and white decals that honour Audi Sport’s rich heritage. It boasts a redesigned carbon fibre bonnet and fenders, 22-inch wheels, a functional diffuser, double wing, and flatter roof rails, making it a design marvel.

A South African rarity



South African automotive enthusiasts are in for a treat with the arrival of the RS 6 Avant GT. This single unit not only highlights the country’s enduring love for the Audi brand, but also underscores its continued significance in the global market. The vehicle will be sold through an exclusive live auction, offering a rare opportunity for one discerning buyer to own a piece of living automotive history.

A design like no other



The RS 6 Avant GT’s aesthetic is both striking and functional. It comes in five captivating colours, including Arkona White, complemented by traditional Audi Sport hues of black, grey, and red, with the front and rear model badges also available in these colours. The high-gloss white wheels and black RS 6 GT lettering further enhance its unique appearance.

Inside, the car is adorned with bespoke elements such as RS 6 GT stitching on the steering wheel and RS bucket seats, along with luxurious red honeycomb stitching and leather-Dinamica-combination upholstery.

Unmatched performance and innovation

Beneath its stunning exterior, the RS 6 Avant GT is equipped with advanced features designed for superior performance. The adjustable coil-over suspension lowers the ride height by 10mm compared to the normal RS 6 Avant, while options like the RS sport suspension plus Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) and RS adaptive air suspension offer unparalleled agility and control. The RS ceramic brake system ensures remarkable stopping power, making the RS 6 Avant GT as safe as it is thrilling.

A legacy of motorsport excellence



Audi’s commitment to motorsport excellence is ingrained in every RS model. The RS 6 Avant GT embodies this legacy, combining cutting-edge technology with the emotional thrill of racing. For over 40 years, Audi Sport has driven innovation on and off the track, creating vehicles that not only perform but also inspire. The RS 6 Avant GT is a celebration of this enduring legacy, bridging the gap between the brand’s storied past and its exciting future.

The ultimate expression of progress



The Audi RS 6 Avant GT is a true one-of-a-kind masterpiece, a culmination of over two decades of relentless innovation and passion. It is the last of its kind, a symbol of Audi’s unwavering dedication to performance and design. As we bid farewell to the internal-combustion engine era of the RS 6 Avant, we invite you to experience the pinnacle of automotive excellence. Join us in celebrating this iconic model and embrace the progress you can feel.