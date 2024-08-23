Malawi High Commission – Request for expression of interest

For consultancy services, to provide contract documentation and supervision of rehabilitation works of staff houses in Pretoria and Johannesburg

PROCUREMENT REFERENCE NUMBER 026/MOFA/CS/NCB/2023-24/01

1.0 The Government of the Republic of Malawi, through the Malawi High Commission in Pretoria, Republic of South Africa, has allocated funds and intends to apply part of the proceeds of these funds towards the cost of rehabilitation works and consulting services in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

2.0 The Malawi High Commission now invites suitably qualified consulting firms (consultants) to submit sealed expressions of interest for consulting services. Interested consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the services.

2.1 Qualification in the field of assignment

The assignment is expected to be conducted by a consortium of firms in a joint venture in association with a multidisciplinary team of experts. As a guide, the following experts will be required;

a. Team leader (architect)

b. Quantity Surveyor

c. Structural Engineer

d. Mechanical and Electrical Engineer

e. Landscape Architect

f. Clerk of Works

2.2 Core business and years in business

The consultant should indicate its core business and the number of years the consultant has engaged in similar assignments

2.3 Availability of appropriate skills among staff

The consultant should provide the academic and professional qualifications and experience of the proposed staff, sharing that the professionals are properly registered in their professional boards and construction regulatory bodies in the Republic of South Africa and all relevant authorities for smooth running of the project.

2.4 Client references

The consultant should provide traceable references of past clients for which similar services have been provided. The information shall include name of assignment, postal codes/addresses, email addresses, contact numbers and persons.

2.5 Financial strength

Firms must include the contract values on previous assignments.

3.0 Consultants may associate with other firms in the form of a joint venture or a sub-consultant to enhance their qualifications. However, a consultant in a joint venture as lead consultants or a lead consultant cannot also be included as a sub-consultant in other submissions.

4.0 Eventually the consultant will be selected in accordance with the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) method set out in the Consultant Guidelines of Malawi.

5.0 The Expression of Interest will be evaluated in accordance with the Malawi Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act of 2017. Participation is open to all eligible bidders. ONLY SHORTLISTED CONSULTANTS SHALL BE INVITED TO SUBMIT THEIR TECHNICAL PROPOSALS.

6.0 Bidders must submit one original and three copies of expression of interest documents. Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours from 9am to 4.30pm.

The High Commissioner

Malawi High Commission

770 Government Avenue, Arcadia

Pretoria

Republic of South Africa

Telephone: +27 (0) 124309900

E-mail address:

[email protected]/[email protected]

7.0 The Expression of Interest must be clearly marked “Expression of Interest for consultancy services for the rehabilitation works to the Malawi High Commission Staff Residences in Pretoria and Johannesburg” and must be deposited in the tender box at the reception of the address below on or before 15 September 2024 before 3pm, local time.

