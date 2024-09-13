Upgrade to the iPhone 16 at iStore without paying a cent more on your current contract

New device, lower price – How to get your hands on the new iPhone 16 at iStore

With more than 30 retail stores across South Africa, as well as online, iStore is the ideal destination to get your hands on the new iPhone 16 and for the best in iPhone deals, whether you’re upgrading, buying new, or on the lookout for a flexible and affordable contract.

Let’s look at the ways iStore is making it easier for you to upgrade to a new iPhone.

I want to get a good deal when I upgrade my iPhone contract. Thanks to iStore’s exclusive Contract Price Freeze, you won’t pay a cent more on your existing contract when you upgrade to the new iPhone 16. In fact, you might even find yourself paying less. All you need to do is trade in your current iPhone to enjoy a significant saving, while carrying on with the same contract. It’s a great way to beat inflation and get the very latest iPhone in your hands. I want to trade in and get cash back. You can trade in, upgrade to a new phone and get cash back, up to R22 000 into your bank account, to spend on whatever you like. All you need to do is to visit www.istore.co.za, answer a few quick questions about the phone you are trading in to confirm your estimated trade-in value. Then visit your nearest iStore or trade in online for a final inspection to confirm your trade-in evaluation. Trade-in and get cash deposited into your bank account. I want to get added value and peace of mind when I purchase my new iPhone. That’s exactly what you’ll get with iStore’s iCare Plus Extended Warranty. Valued at R1 999, iCare Plus comes at no cost with every new iPhone purchase. The extended two-year warranty includes a screen replacement as well as iStore’s unique Guaranteed Buy Back. This gives you a guaranteed buy back of up to 60% of your initial purchase value when you trade in your device and upgrade to a new iPhone. On top of that, you’ll get free technical support and training from our team of experts, should you ever need it. I want to upgrade to a new iPhone online. iStore’s online upgrade service makes it click-and-easy. No matter where you took out your original contract, you can get your new iPhone on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom. Just head over to https://www.istore.co.za/cellular-online-upgrade to start the process. As soon as your deal is approved, your new iPhone will be on its way to you, with free same-day courier delivery in major metropolitan areas.

